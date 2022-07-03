Problems with Xavi keep Neymar away from Barca, and Brazilian could stop at another giant in Spain

At the age of 30, Brazilian Neymar, PSG’s number 10, has been making headlines in European football. And all this started in front of a publication in the newspaper ‘El Pais’, in which the Spanish source informs that PSG does not want to rely on Neymar’s football for the rest of the season.

After the newspaper bomb, hundreds of rumors are being linked to the name of the Brazilian player. The latest comes from French media, which alleges Neymar activated an automatic renewal clause for two more seasons, extending his contract until July 2027.

Neymar has also been linked to several giants in Europe and even Brazil. In Brazilian football, Santos, Flamengo and Botafogo are watching. Already, in the Old Continent, Chelsea, Man United, Juve and Barcelona, ​​in crisis, but who dream big.

Neymar at Barcelona?

Despite the Brazilian’s willingness to join the Catalan club, an agreement with Barça is on the horizon. At least, according to the newspaper ‘Don Diario’, which mentions that the player has a small feud with Xavi and, therefore, at the moment, an agreement is more than distant.

“Neymar would like to return to Spain and, in recent years, he has been associated with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The Azulgrana team has shown interest in the Brazilian in recent years, but his return to Camp Nou at this moment seems impossible. The Brazilian does not maintain a good relationship with Xavi Hernández. Both coincided in the dressing room of the azulgrana team when the Spanish coach was a player in the Barça squad and they did not end well”says the newspaper.

The newspaper also mentions that Neymar’s name could gain strength at Real Madrid, the current champions of the Champions League.

“The Brazilian doesn’t forget Real Madrid. When he was at Santos, he managed to sign with the Whites and, a few summers ago, he also stood out by joining the ranks of the 14-time European champion. This summer he can fulfill his wish. Barça out of the game and with PSG lowering the price, Real Madrid could turn to him to reinforce the attack. It seems unlikely that will happen, but his signing by Real Madrid is more viable than by FC Barcelona”.