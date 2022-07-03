Putin ally Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of firing missiles at Belarus | Ukraine and Russia

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that his army intercepted missiles launched from Ukraineamid rumors about the growing involvement of Belarus, a Russian ally, in the Ukraine war.

“They provoke us. I must say that about three days ago, maybe more, they tried to bomb military targets in Belarus directly from Ukraine. Thank God, our Pantsir anti-aircraft systems intercepted all the missiles fired by the Ukrainian forces,” Lukashenko said, quoted by the agency. Belarusian state-owned Belta.

“I repeat, as I said more than a year ago: we do not intend to fight in Ukraine,” he said.

Since the start of the offensive against Ukraine on 24 February, Belarus has served as a rear base for Russian forces.

In the early days, the Russian columns that tried to advance towards Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, departed from Belarus, but encountered unexpected resistance that forced them to withdraw.

Lukashenko’s government faces tough international sanctions and is heavily dependent on Russia both militarily and economically.