Revenue pays 2nd batch of refunds today

Federal Revenue will pay R$ 6.3 billion in this second batch (Getty Images)

Federal Revenue pays today (30) the second batch of 2022 Income Tax refund;

More than 4 million taxpayers will benefit;

If amounts do not fall into the informed bank account, citizens have 1 year to recover them at BB.

The Internal Revenue Service pays, this Thursday (30), the second batch of 2022 Income Tax refunds. Payments also include refunds from previous years.

The consultation of the second batch was released on June 23 and, in all, 4,250,448 taxpayers will receive amounts that, together, correspond to R$ 6.3 billion. Of the total, 2,776,808 submitted past statements by March 19 this year. The rest is divided into:

87,401 elderly people over 80 years old;

675,495 aged between 60 and 79 years;

48,913 people with physical or mental disabilities or serious illness;

661,831 whose main source of income is teaching.

By the end of the refund calendar, the tax authorities must pay 61% of taxpayers, out of the total of 36.3 million people who submitted their income tax returns this year. That is: 22.1 million citizens.

How to check the IR 2022 refund

The taxpayer must access the IRS page, click on ‘My Income Tax’ and then ‘Consult Restitution’. The site has also placed a banner on the home page, which leads to the same address.

It is also possible to check the extract of the declaration through the e-CAC Portal and go to the “Virtual Center for Assistance to the Federal Taxpayer”. On this page, it is necessary to enter the CPF, access code and password or enter the information registered in gov.br. After that, just click on the “My Income Tax” menu. The “Processing” function will appear on the screen. Go to “Processing Statement” and select the year 2022 for consultation.

If there are amounts receivable that do not fall into the account indicated in the statement, the citizen has one year to redeem them at Banco do Brasil. Simply reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

After a period of one year, it is necessary to request the amounts through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Internal Revenue Service website, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on Request a refund not redeemed in the Banking Network.

