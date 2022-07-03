Roles Harry Potter Actors Want Fans To Forget

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter franchise (photo: Disclosure/Warner)

One of the great assets of the Harry Potter franchise is its star cast. With the 8 films, the saga of the little wizard had the participation of some of the most talented actors in the United Kingdom. What many fans don’t know is that many of these stars took part in ‘unusual’ projects early in their careers.

The Harry Potter cast was led by Daniel Radcliffe (The Woman in Black), Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast) and Rupert Grint (Servant).

In cinemas, the Harry Potter franchise came to an end in 2011, with the release of the 2nd part of The Deathly Hallows. The Wizarding Universe, on the other hand, is still active with the Fantastic Beasts films.

We’ve listed below 7 roles that the Harry Potter actors want fans to forget; check out.

Rupert Grint – Pum: Impossible Emission

When Rupert Grint was cast in Harry Potter, he was just 11 years old. To this day, Ron Weasley is the best-known character of his career. In 2003, two years after the release of A Pedra Filosofal, the actor participated in a bizarre project. It’s Pum: Impossible Emission, a children’s comedy with a really unusual theme.

Fart: Impossible Emission – released under the title Thunderpants – follows the story of a boy who suffers from constant flatulence. In the film, Rupert Grint plays Alan A. Allen, a young prodigy who helps his best friend overcome his problem. The cast of the feature also includes Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Nornia) and Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean).

Tom Felton – Night Wolf

Tom Felton became famous around the world for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. Before playing one of the antagonists of the Magic Universe, Felton was known for small roles in films like The Borrowers. After Harry Potter, the actor did his best to diversify his career. In 2010, he acted in the horror film Night Wolf.

The film follows the story of a group of teenagers who are pursued by a bloodthirsty werewolf. Tom Felton plays Gary, one of the creature’s first victims. At the time of release, Night Wolf was slammed for its cliché plot, inconsistent tone, and cast performances.

Michael Gambon – Midnight in Moscow

After the tragic death of Richard Harris, the original interpreter of Albus Dumbledore, Michael Gambon arrived to save the day. A veteran of screen and stage, the actor brought a different depth to the headmaster of Hogwarts. In addition to the franchise, Gambon is in memorable films such as The King’s Speech and The Legend of the Headless Horseman.

One of the actor’s most ‘forgettable’ projects was the TV movie Midnight in Moscow, released in 1996. The spy thriller features Michael Caine’s final performance as secret agent Harry Palmer. In the film, Palmer is tasked with locating a stolen cargo of plutonium after the Cold War. Michael Gambon, meanwhile, plays a Russian gangster.

Helena Bonham Carter – Seduction Drug

Helena Bonham Carter won fans around the world after playing the manic Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter franchise. Known for playing eccentric and extravagant characters, the actress gives a show in films such as Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland and Shadows of the Night. More recently, Carter played Princess Margaret in The Crown series.

In 2001, Helena Bonham Carter starred in the thriller Droga da Seduo. In the film, the actress plays Susan Ivey, a mysterious woman who destroys the life of a dentist. At the time, the film failed to win over the public and specialized critics. Although the actress’ performance was praised, the film was detonated for its fetched premise and fickle tone.

Alan Rickman – Dr. Mesmer: The Sorcerer

Did you know that, long before playing Severus Snape in Harry Potter, Alan Rickman had already played another wizard in theaters? In 1994, the British actor starred in the biographical drama Dr. Mesmer: The Sorcerer. The film follows the true story of Franz Anton Mesmer, a German physicist known for his penchant for mysticism.

In its original release, the feature divided the opinion of specialized critics. The film’s aesthetic and Alan Rickman’s performance received high praise. The film’s script, the pace of the story, and especially the tone of the film, were completely detonated. It is worth remembering that Alan Rickman passed away in 2016, at the age of 69.

Ralph Fiennes – The Avengers

Long before playing Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter, Ralph Fiennes starred in The Avengers – but not Marvel’s! Launched in 1998, the feature is an adaptation of the British series of the same name. A true box office failure, The Avengers established itself as one of the biggest ‘bombs’ of the 90s.

In addition to earning only 54 million dollars – with a budget of 60 million – The Avengers was detonated by specialized critics, mainly for ‘wasting the potential of the cast’. In addition to Ralph Fiennes, The Avengers also features Uma Thurman, Sean Connery and Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter’s Aunt Petnia).

Maggie Smith – Better Late Than Never

Considered one of Harry Potter’s most beloved actresses, Maggie Smith plays the iconic Professor Minerva McGonagall. With one of the most prolific careers in the UK, the actress began acting in the 1950s. In addition to Harry Potter, Smith is famous for playing Countess Violet Crawley in the series Downton Abbey.

Maggie Smith’s career is marked by projects acclaimed by the public and critics. Better Late than Never is a rule. The British comedy follows the story of two elderly people who, after getting involved with the same woman, fight over who is the grandfather of a girl about to inherit a great fortune. Maggie Smith plays the protagonist Bridget’s grandmother.

