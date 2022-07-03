Sargeant dominates and wins in England. Drugovich passes Vesti and is 4th – Formula 2 News

ALL ABOUT THE F1 ENGLAND GP CLASSIFICATION | briefing

Logan Sargeant dominated race 2 of the F2 England round, played this Sunday (3). The Carlin driver kept the lead at the start and only lost the first position when he stopped to make the mandatory tire change, but returned when the places were realigned on the track to never leave.

It was the American’s first victory in Formula 2. Théo Pourchaire, who made a great start, finished second, reducing the gap a little more to Felipe Drugovich in the standings. Liam Lawson completed the podium in third.

Sargeant kept the lead at the start (Photo: F2)

Drugovich finished fourth, taking over Frederik Vesti on the final lap. Jüri Vips was sixth, followed by Jehan Daruvala and Marcus Armstrong. Jack Doohan and Jake Huges rounded out the top-10. Enzo Fittipaldi was right behind, in 11th with Charouz.

The images on the grid showed that the leaders would start the first stint on soft tyres, so the tactic was clear: open up as much of an advantage as possible to guarantee the position at the moment of the pit stops.

Lined up in third, Drugovich succumbed to the aggressive onslaught of Pourchaire, Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa and dropped to fifth. Vesti also started badly and completed the first corner only in sixth, after being second fastest in the standings. Meanwhile, in the midfield, Enzo Fittipaldi gained two positions and appeared just behind, in seventh.

On the second lap, the safety car kicked in. Roy Nissany escaped the track and came back attacking Dennis Hauger, who was thrown off the track. But the Prema representative ended up returning to the track with the broken car and took off, stopping right on top of Nissany. Once again, the halo has proven to be a must-have in today’s racing.

Nissany and Hauger provoked the entry of the safety car in race 2 in England (Photo: F2)

The restart came on lap 6 without problems, with Sargeant keeping the lead, followed by Pourchaire, Lawson, Iwasa and Drugovich. Four laps later, the first pit-stop window began, and Vesti, Fittipaldi, Armstrong and Cem Bölükbasi were the first to pit for a tire change. On the next lap, the front pack started to come to a halt, led first by Lawson and Iwasa and then leaders Sargeant and Pourchaire. Drugovich remained on the track, being on lap 12 the virtual leader.

In the next round, however, the MP warned the Brazilian over the radio that it was time to stop, and he did so. The team’s work was not the best, with Drugovich returning to the track behind Vesti, but Iwasa’s pit-stop problem made the Brazilian retain, in theory, fifth place.

Meanwhile, the drivers who had opted for the hard tires commanded the race. Jüri Vips appeared in the lead, followed by Daruvala, Doohan, Jake Huges, Marino Sato and Calan Williams. Sargeant was immediately seventh, but virtually first when the others stopped.

On lap 23, the pit stops for those who had started on hard tires finally began. Vips was the first to go to the pits, but the work of Hitech was very bad and he only returned in 12th. Daruvala followed, with Sato and Williams also entering the same lap. Drugovich was already in seventh.

Doohan, winner of the sprint race, entered the pits on lap 24, but lost a lot of time due to a problem putting on the left rear tire and came back in 12th, losing all the advantage built up with the strategy of delaying the stop.

With four laps to go, with the pack realigned, Sargeant was back in the lead, but he was being attacked by Pourchaire, who came less than 1s away. Right behind, Lawson made a mistake and allowed Vesti to approach, who started to put pressure on the Carlin driver in the fight for the podium.

But who also ended up in the fight was Drugovich, who, on the final lap, managed to overcome the ART driver and finished fourth.

F2 2022, British GP, Silverstone, Main Race, Final:

1 L SARGEANT carlin 29 laps two T POURCHAIRE ART +1,681 3 L LAWSON carlin +8,994 4 F DRUGOVICH PM +11,312 5 F DRESS ART +11,961 6 J VIPS High-tech +12,276 7 J DARUVALA price +13,899 8 M ARMSTRONG High-tech +17,320 9 J DOOHAN virtuosi +21,033 10 J HUGHES Van Amersfoort +28,297 11 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz +29,117 12 IWASA DAMS +30,586 13 C NOVALAK PM +34,161 14 R VERSCHOR trident +35,004 15 M SATO virtuosi +35,426 16 C WILLIAMS trident +36,391 17 THE CALDWELL fields +1:01,078 18 C BÖLÜKBASI Charouz +1:03,207 19 D BECKMAN Van Amersfoort NC 20 R NISSANY DAMS NC 21 D HAUGER price NC

