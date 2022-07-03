see movie and series releases

O Amazon Prime Video announced all the titles that will arrive in its catalog in July. Among the releases, there is the film “Spencer”, directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart.

The audiovisual work fictionalizes the period in which Lady Di decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles. The events take place on a weekend in 1991, when family members are gathering for Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

The relationship between the princess and her husband cooled down a long time ago. Because of this, the two are dogged by divorce rumors. To keep up appearances, they remain together during Christmas events, but situations will spiral out of control.

Another title that will be available on the streaming platform is “Gucci House”, which brings great names in the cast, such as Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Adam Driver. The feature film is directed by Ridley Scott.

The plot shows the story of the family behind one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Narrative spans three decades between betrayals, revenge, loves and even crimes. Lady Gaga gives life to Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite who was responsible for the murder of Maurizio Gucci, businessman and former director of the company.

Among the original Amazon Prime Video works, there are “Anything’s Possible” directed by Billy Porter. Kelsa is a trans teenager who is in her final year of school. Her classmate Khal falls in love with the girl and decides to ask her out.

The streaming will also feature the series “Paper Girls”. After a Halloween party, during the early hours of the morning, four newspaper delivery girls are placed in the middle of a series of problems that go beyond the limits of reality.

The protagonists are transported to the future, where they will have to confront the adult versions of themselves. While being hunted by a faction of time travelers, they must find a way to return to the world they knew.

Amazon Prime Video in July

01/07

– The Terminal List

– Spencer

– Fragmented

– Death Gives You Congratulations

– The Mighty Boss

– Fifty Shades Darker

– Run!

07/03

– Gucci House

07/08

– No Boundaries

07/15

– Don’t Make Me Go

07/22

– Anything’s Possible

07/29

– Paper Girls

Paramount+

07/14

– Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe

– South Park: Streaming Wars (part 2)

07/21

– Adriano

starzplay

07/03

– P-Valley

07/10

– The Girl From Plainville

07/31

– Queer as Folk

