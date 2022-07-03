See what the Twilight Saga cast is doing these days

Launched between 2008 and 2012, the Twilight Saga has become a true phenomenon, especially among young audiences. A decade after Breaking Dawn: Part 2 debuted, many fans are wondering: what is the franchise’s cast up to? And what were the most recent projects of the actors and actresses of the saga?

In all, the Twilight Saga featured 5 films: Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012).

Although it divided the opinion of the specialized critics – and part of the public – the Twilight Saga became a huge financial success. Together, the 5 films grossed about 3.3 billion dollars.

We’ve listed the most popular Twilight cast members below and revealed what they’ve been up to in recent years; check out.

Kristen Stewart – Bella Swan

After starring in the Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart focused on diversifying her career and getting rid of Bella’s “stigma.” Shortly after the release of Breaking Dawn: Part 2, the actress had praised performances in the dramas Still Alice and Above the Clouds.

More recently, Stewart was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Princess Diana in the film Spencer. In addition, the Twilight star is in productions such as the undersea horror Underwater, the romantic comedy Anybody Warning?, and the Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Robert Pattinson – Edward Cullen

Like Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson became a versatile actor after the Twilight Saga. At the time, the Brit was also known as Harry Potter’s Cedric Diggory. Pattinson’s first project after the saga’s conclusion was the dystopian drama The Rover: The Hunt.

Since then, Pattinson has focused primarily on independent projects and productions by acclaimed filmmakers. Among these, the films The Lighthouse (by Robert Eggers) and Tenet (by Christopher Nolan) stand out. In 2022, Robert Pattinson played Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ Batman.

Taylor Lautner – Jacob Black

After playing Jacob Black in Twilight, Taylor Lautner struggled to find prominent film roles. After Breaking Dawn: Part 2, the actor starred in just 6 films: Grown Ups 2, Tracers: On the Edge, The Ridiculous 6, The Brothers and Heart Team.

On TV, Lautner played Dr. Cassidy Cascade in Season 2 of Scream Queens, a Ryan Murphy production. More recently, in November 2021, the Twilight star announced his engagement to Taylor Dome, a Californian nurse.

Peter Facinelli – Carlisle Cullen

In the Twilight Saga, Peter Facinelli played the vampire Carlisle Cullen, the leader of the Cullen clan. At the time, the actor was already known for his performance as Mike Dexter in the movie I Can’t Wait, released in 1998. After Breaking Dawn: Part 2, the actor continued to be active in film and TV.

Among Peter Facinelli’s most recent projects are Na Rota do Tráfico, A Hora da Sua Morte and The F**k-It List. On TV, the actor played the villain Maxwell Lord on the series Supergirl, Rupert Campion on Glee and Dr. Fitch “Coop” Cooper in Nurse Jackie.

Elizabeth Reaser – Esme Cullen

After playing Esme Cullen, Carlisle’s wife, in the Twilight Saga, Elizabeth Reaser stood out in theaters for her performances in horror films. In recent years, the actress has starred in Ouija: The Origin of Evil and Nightmare Film, in addition to the drama Doris, Rediscovering Love.

Today, Reaser is best known for playing the adult version of Shirley Crain in The Haunting of Hill House. On TV, the actress is also in productions such as The Handmaid’s Tale, True Detective, Mad Men and American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Ashley Greene – Alice Cullen

In the role of Alice Cullen, Ashley Greene became one of the most popular actresses in the Twilight saga. Following the conclusion of the franchise, Greene featured a number of film and TV roles. On the big screen, the actress acted in films such as Summer on Staten Island, Deadly Change and Scandal.

On TV, Ashley Greene appeared in series such as Rogue and Hell’s Kitchen. Currently, the eternal Alice from Twilight has three projects in post-production: the films The Retirement Plan, The Immaculate Room and Some Other Woman.

Kellan Lutz – Emmett Cullen

Amidst the release of the Breaking Dawn films, Kellan Lutz was cast in two projects set in the Greek mythology universe: Immortals and The Legend of Hercules. Since then, Lutz has excelled in action movies such as Deadly Speed, Money, Rescue and The Expendables 3.

On TV, Kellan Lutz is known for playing Special Agent Ken Crosby in the crime series FBI and spin-off FBI: Most Wanted. The actor is also part of the voice cast of the animation Guardians of Justice, shown by Netflix.

Movies from the Twilight franchise can be watched on Netflix.