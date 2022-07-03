See which are the highest paid professions in Brazil

Professions: a Director of Banking Products can earn an average of up to R$ 37 thousand per month. Photo: Getty Creative.

Brazil is experiencing an unstable moment regarding the creation of new jobs. According to projections from a study carried out by the consultancy IDados, the country should create only 500,000 jobs throughout the year, with formal and informal vacancies, with the majority of new jobs in the informal sector.

Despite projections pointing to greater informality, in 2021, the country created 2,730,597 formal job vacancies. This can be explained by the recovery – albeit not very expressive – of the economy last year.

As for the average salary of Brazilian workers with a formal contract, the value was R$ 1,770.30 in 2020, according to data from Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed). Professionals who earn the highest salaries in the country can earn up to 21 times that amount.

Here are the best-paid jobs in Brazil:

Banking Products Director Market Risk Director Exchange and Foreign Trade Director Production and Operations Director of the Transformation, Mineral Extraction and Utilities Industry Director of IT Services

Banking Products Director

A Director of Banking Products can earn on average more than R$37,000 per month. The professional holds a leadership position and is responsible for the banking institution’s credit and investment policies, defining and identifying market segments, implementing internal after-sales systems, monitoring the operation of products and services, among other functions.

Market Risk Director

The functions of a Market Risk Director are to guide his team of risk managers in basically three stages: identification of the client’s profile; definition of the risk mandate and investment policy; risk monitoring. In addition, you must have excellent negotiation skills and know how to demonstrate the transparency of actions, identifying all possible risks. For this, the professional can earn up to R$ 36 thousand per month.

Keep reading

Exchange and Foreign Trade Director

Another representative of the financial sector, the Director of Exchange and Foreign Trade earns just over R$ 29 thousand per month. The activities he carries out are financial intermediation, participating in decision-making committees, approving operations, defining policies and guidelines and establishing operational strategies. In addition, he is responsible for controlling the development of financial operations, ensuring that they are carried out within the rules of regulatory bodies.

Production and Operations Director of the Transformation, Mineral Extraction and Utilities Industry

This professional works in the definition of strategic planning, manages production, manages logistics, ensures environmental management actions, manages quality actions and is responsible for providing hygiene and safety conditions at work. The salary of a Production and Operations Director of the Transformation, Mineral Extraction and Utilities Industry is R$ 25,028.61.

Director of IT Services

With a salary of approximately R$ 24 thousand per month, the Director of

performs functions such as coordinating and planning the information technology activities of the entire company, coordinating the team to identify the need for hardware and software, among other activities that cover the scope of management.