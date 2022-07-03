Selton Mello and others may join the Academy’s select list of Brazilians

In a statement last Tuesday, the 28th, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited 397 people to join its list of members. Among these names, there were six Brazilians, including actor Selton Mello. With this, the relationship of national representatives among the voters of the Oscar may get even bigger from the next edition.

Selton Mello would not be the first Brazilian actor to be on the Hollywood Academy list. Before him, Rodrigo Santoro and Wagner Moura also held that position, the latter having made his directorial debut in “Marighella”. As for Brazilian artists in the industry in general, the ratio increases.

Sônia Braga and Fernanda Montenegro, two legends of national performance, boast the honor, as does Alice Braga. It is worth remembering that Fernanda Montenegro is to date the only Brazilian with a nomination for Best Actress, at the 1999 Oscars, for the film “Central do Brasil”. On that occasion, she ended up losing to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Most of the Brazilian members of the Academy, however, are in the role of director. In total, there are four directors and nine directors, not counting Wagner Moura. Among them, Petra Costa (“Democracy in Vertigo”), Fernando Meirelles (“City of God”), José Padilha (“Elite Squad”) and Kleber Mendonça Filho (“Bacurau”).

Now, the list of Brazilians should increase. In addition to Selton Mello, the following artists received invitations: directors Bruno Barreto and Jeferson De, documentary filmmaker Emílio Domingos, producer Sara Silveira and executive Ilda Santiago. If they accept, they will be able to vote for the next edition of the Oscars.

Check out the 41 Brazilian members of the Academy:

Alice Braga (actress)

Fernanda Montenegro (actress)

Sonia Braga (actress)

Rodrigo Santoro (actor)

Wagner Moura (actor/director)

Anna Muylaert (director)

Carolina Markowicz (director/writer)

Helena Solberg (director)

Petra Costa (director)

Ale Abreu (director)

Bruno Barretto (director)

Carlos Saldanha (director)

Daniel Rezende (director)

Fernando Meirelles (director)

José Padilha (director)

Kleber Mendonça Filho (director)

Mauricio Osaki (director)

Walter Salles (director)

Andrea Barata Ribeiro (producer)

Paula Barretto (producer)

Vânia Catani (producer)

Fabiano Gullane (producer)

Rodrigo Teixeira (producer)

Adriano Goldman (director of photography)

João Atala (director of photography)

Lula Carvalho (director of photography)

Walter Carvalho (director of photography)

Karen Akerman (Editor)

Karen Harley (Editor)

Affonso Gonçalves (editor)

Felipe Lacerca (editor)

Pedro Kos (editor)

Vera Blasi (screenwriter)

Antonio Pinto (composer)

Carlinhos Brown (composer)

Marcelo Zarvos (composer)

Sergio Mendes (composer)

João Moreira Salles (documentarian)

Renato dos Anjos (animation supervisor)

Anna Van Steen (makeup artist)

Rodolfo Damaggio (illustrator)

*Producer Emilie Lesclaux lives in Brazil and is married to Brazilian Kleber Mendonça Filho, but was born in France. That’s why she didn’t make the list.