Serie B: Cruzeiro reaches 2nd best campaign in history in the first 15 games

With each round that passes, Cruzeiro surprises more and achieves incredible acts in this Brasileirão Série B. After the 2-0 victory over Vila Nova the club achieved the feat of having the best campaign in the history of the competition in terms of consecutive points (since 2006) in the first 15 rounds – 37 points, against 38 for Chapecoense in 2013.

That year, the Santa Catarina team finished the tournament in 2nd position, with 72 points, 7 behind Palmeiras. Access to Serie A came in the 36th round, reaching 66 points.

According to coach Paulo Pezzolano, internally, this type of mathematical talk, with the objective of having so many points in a certain round or winning a certain number of times in the next matches, is not spoken.

“The only conversation is always forgetting what we have and going to the next game. When I played, I wanted to know if in so many games I could score 6 points, 12 points, 15 points. Then, in the next game, I had to know what was missing to get so many points. I think football has to go second by second on the field and go game by game. We have to go that way to be a different team”, he said at a press conference.

At the moment, Raposa leads with 7 points of advantage in relation to Vasco, second placed, who will still play in this round. Remembering that the team has one less game, to be played on Tuesday (5), against Ituano.