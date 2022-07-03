Ship sank during storm in Hong Kong, leaving 27 missing

Typhoon Chaba formed in the center of the South China Sea and made landfall in the Asian country.

EFE/ Hong Kong Government Flying Service

Ship broke in half during storm; 27 people are still missing



An engineering vessel that was 160 nautical miles southwest of Hong Kong sank after being hit by typhoon Chaba during a storm this Friday, 1, around 20:25 GMT (07:25 GMT on Saturday in China). Twenty-seven people are missing according to an announcement by the Asian country’s government air support service. The ship “was severely damaged and broke in two,” the statement detailed. Help was sent to the scene and three of the 30 crew members were rescued and taken to hospital.

According to the three survivors, other crew members may have been swept away by the waves before the first rescue helicopter arrived, according to a statement from the authorities. Typhoon Chaba formed in the center of the South China Sea and made landfall on Saturday afternoon in the southern province of Guangdong. The place where the ship was located registered winds of 144 kilometers per hour and waves up to 10 meters high, the authorities specified. Rescue teams will expand the search area “due to the large number of people missing” and will extend the operation into the night if weather conditions allow.

*With information from AFP