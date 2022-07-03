Shooting at mall in Denmark leaves dead, police say | World

According to information from the Danish police, more than one person died and several were injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday (3). One suspect, a 22-year-old Danish man, was arrested.
Through a social network, the local police asked that people who are still inside the place stay still and wait for the authorities to help.
People died and were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in the Danish capital Copenhagen (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Bech via REUTERS)
The city’s main hospital, Rigshospitalet, received a “small group of patients” – possibly more than three – injured in the incident, a spokesperson for the facility told Reuters. The hospital also requested reinforcement of the medical team, including nurses and surgeons.
Local media published footage showing heavily armed police and people running out of the mall.
According to police, the main suspect is a 22-year-old Danish man – Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson
In a post on Twitter at 2:24 pm (Brasília time), City Mayor Sophie H. Anderson said she had received “terrible reports of shootings” at the mall and said local authorities did not know the number of injured or dead yet.
British singer Harry Styles was due to perform later in the evening at 8pm local time (3 pm Brasília time), in a concert hall less than 1.6 km from the mall.
According to the show’s promoter, Live Nation, in a statement sent by email to Reuters, the performance will take place as scheduled, after authorization from the local police. Half of the audience would have already entered the area planned for the show.
This note is currently being updated.