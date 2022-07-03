Shooting at shopping mall in Denmark leaves injured – 07/03/2022 – World

Danish police said several people were shot dead on Sunday at a shopping center in the capital, Copenhagen, in an attack that the mayor described as “very serious”. One person was arrested, and there is no information so far on the number of injured.

The shooting took place at Field’s shopping mall in the Amager neighborhood between downtown and the airport. Police Chief Soren Thomassen said the suspect is a 22-year-old man of Danish nationality and added that it cannot be ruled out that it was a terrorist attack. He added that there was no indication that there was another shooter at the scene.

A spokesperson for Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen’s main hospital, told Reuters it had received a “small group of patients” for treatment, possibly more than three, and that surgeons and nurses had been called in to reinforce the team.

On Twitter, police posted that officers were dispatched to the scene after reports of a shooting, advised anyone inside the mall to stay put and await the officers’ help and urged city residents to stay away from the area.

“We are at the scene, shots were fired and several people were hit,” wrote the police, who also asked for images and other relevant details of the attack to be sent to them. No further information about the arrest was released.

“We still don’t know for sure how many are injured or dead, but it is very serious,” said Mayor Sophie Haestorp Andersen in a Facebook post.

Local media published images of heavily armed police at the scene and of people running out of the mall. Footage published by the newspaper Ekstra Bladet showed a person being transported by rescue workers to an ambulance on a stretcher.

An event in southern Denmark to commemorate the end of the first three stages of the Tour de France cycling race, organized by the Danish Crown Prince and attended by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, was canceled on Sunday night, the Royal House said in a statement. your statement.

British singer Harry Styles would perform at 8 pm local time (3 pm in Brasília), at a concert hall about 1 km from the shopping center. Live Nation, the company promoting the event, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.