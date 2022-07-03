Symphonic Wrestling Means So Much More Than You Think

In these last days, it is easy to find many people commenting on scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and some criticizing the symphonic battle scene for being “meaningless”, “other people’s shame”, others defending it for “creativity”.

READ TOO!

I’m not able to control how people feel watching the movie but I’m able to show, as a fan, that this scene goes beyond what it appears.

First, it’s an absurd demonstration of power, as much as it doesn’t seem like it. The power two two in dispute was turning objects to dust without even touching them, piercing walls and splitting the other into various psychic pieces of suffering. Is this a weak powers scene? Just because it looks like musical notes?

Also, in this scene, Strange from the MCU fights using Bach’s musical notes, while Sinister uses Beethoven’s notes. In addition to being a great creativity, the scene is inspired by the comics, since there the piano is the musical instrument that Stephen plays. In addition, in one comic he plays precisely a Bach concerto, that is, the scene is absurdly faithful and detailed.

Another point they complain about is saying that Sinister, a user of dark magic and Darkhold, wouldn’t lose to Strange with his standard magic. First of all, dark magic is not necessarily more powerful than white magic, Stephen is naturally “a man with the power of gods” and knows very well how to use them, and knows them through and through, well enough to fight dark magic enemies (the which is already part of his daily life), and he also makes use of it, from time to time, even without the Darkhold.

With that, why a fight full of crazy spells against yourself? A struggle of strength of powers and wits was the best thing to do. Shows how dark and white magic clash with each other when used well.

Plus, it’s a gorgeous scene with perfect dramatic weight and a character background that fans have always wanted to see. The musical notes look is just the way they both chose to shape their magical energy, making the scene different and very personal, much better than generic beams and balls of energy of different colors being thrown around.

Check out our first impressions of Thor: Love and Thunder!

Just before we move on to more information and other MCU trivia… YES! We had the opportunity to be one of the first portals in Brazil to watch Thor: Love and Thunder!

Check out our first impressions of the film right now:

Looking forward to the movie? Well, remember that Remembering that the pre-sale is now available on Ingresso.com, so CLICK HERE to secure your tickets!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!