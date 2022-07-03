Talíria Petrone justifies action that investigates former driver Nelson Piquet

One of those responsible for the representation that made former pilot Nelson Piquet the target of a complaint with the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories accused of a crime of discrimination or prejudice, federal deputy Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ) justified this Saturday (2) the action started days after the virality of an interview in which Piquet calls the English driver Lewis Hamilton a “nigger”.

“Nelson Piquet is yet another example of how the president’s supporters work: they respond with hatred whenever they can. We cannot tolerate this type of speech in a democratic state. Racism, which structures our society, needs to be fought in all spheres”, said Talíria Petrone, via the press office, to the UOL Esporte.

Petrone headed the representation against Nelson Piquet in the Chamber of Deputies, alongside PSOL federal deputies Áurea Carolina (MG) and Vivi Reis (PA). Yesterday (1), the former pilot became the target of a complaint at the MP-DFT, which will investigate his conduct. The information was initially disclosed by journalist Mônica Bergamo, in “Folha de S.Paulo”, and then published by UOL.

In an interview with journalist Ricardo Oliveira, in November 2021, Nelson Piquet used the term “neguinho” more than once, considered racist, and was still homophobic when referring to Lewis Hamilton. The content of the interview became public on the 27th and gained international repercussion.

“The little nigga [Lewis Hamilton] put the car in and didn’t leave [desviar]. Senna didn’t do that. Senna left straight away. The nigga put the car in and didn’t let [Verstappen desviar]. The little black guy left the car because he couldn’t pass two cars on that curve. He made a joke. His luck was that only the other [Verstappen] fucked up He did a hell of a thing,” said the three-time world champion in the 2021 interview.

Federal deputy Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ), one of those responsible for the representation against Piquet Image: Camille Roberta

The term, when used in a derogatory way or with the intention of offending, is considered racist.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton spoke in Portuguese on social media to counter the racist speech used by Piquet. “It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There’s been a lot of time to learn. It’s time for action,” said the English driver.

Last Wednesday, Nelson Piquet had released a statement in which he apologized for the use of the term racist and stated that he had no intention of offending the Brit. On Thursday, driver Max Verstappen, who is dating Piquet’s daughter Kelly, said his father-in-law’s racist remarks had been a “bad choice of words”.

Regarding Talíria Petrone’s statement that Piquet “is another example of how the president’s supporters work”, the former pilot has already said, in an interview with RedeTV, that he is “Bolsonaro until he dies” and on the last Independence Day , on September 7, 2021, drove the presidential Rolls-Royce at the arrival of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the National Flag Raising Ceremony.

The representation of the PSOL bench says that “Piquet’s speech deserves repudiation of all those who believe in constitutional principles”. MP-DFT will now start the internal investigation. Nelson Piquet did not comment on the matter.