Teen gets life sentence for killing child in England

Teenager Craig Mulligan, 14, has been found guilty of murdering 5-year-old Logan Mwangi in England. The young man received a life sentence, with a minimum term for review of 15 years. In addition to Mulligan, the teenager’s stepfather, John Cole, 40, and the mother of the murdered boy, Anharad Williamson, 31, who was dating Cole, were also sentenced to life in prison.

During the trial, the teenager was described as a “monster” who made repeated threats to kill his victim. Until sentencing, Mulligan could not be identified, as he was under 18, but the judge in the case, Justice Jefford, decided to lift that ban after the conviction.

Upon reading the sentence, the judge stated that she was sure the teenager reflected the stepfather’s actions, with the intention of gaining his approval. Regarding the stepfather’s motivations, the investigation attributed it to Cole’s violent past, which includes an attack on another child. Furthermore, the man hated Logan’s resemblance to his Kenyan biological father, suggesting that racism may have spurred his attitudes.

Before Cole got custody of the teenager, Mulligan was in the care of a family appointed by the county social services. The teenager’s biological mother had previously assaulted him and lost his custody.

The young man moved into the couple’s home in July 2021, just five days before the 5-year-old boy’s body was found in the Ogmore River, with injuries similar to a “serious car accident”, according to the incident.

