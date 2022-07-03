Tela Quente: Globo shows the movie ‘Red Alert’ this Monday (04/07/2022)

THE Hot screen this Monday (04) shows the film Red alert. Globo’s late-night movie session on Monday is shown right after the soap opera Pantanal, at 10:35 pm, according to the station’s official schedule.

The action movie premiered in theaters in 2019 and now arrives on the Globo screen. The Hot Screen film was directed by filmmakers Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo and featured a large cast of South Korean movie stars.

Jung-Woo Ha, Lee Byung-Hun, Hye-Jin Jeon, Bae Suzy are some of the actors who star in the film.

Hot Screen Synopsis and trailer

Stagnant since 1903, at an altitude of 9,000 feet, a volcano erupts on Baekdu Mountain, located on the border between China and North Korea.

Armed for the threat of imminent eruptions, a team of professionals trained exclusively by South and North Korea unites for the first time for an unprecedented mission. Together, they must join forces and try to prevent a catastrophic disaster that threatens the Korean Peninsula.

Watch the trailer for Red Alert, Hot Screen attraction:

More film on Globo

The next day there’s more film on Globo. THE Afternoon session on Tuesday, July 5th, will screen the film No Reservationswhich starts at 3:30 pm, after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa.

The American feature film was directed by filmmaker Scott Hicks and has actors Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the cast.

In the film, experienced chef Kate Armstrong manages her life and her kitchen with great intensity, but everything changes when she becomes her niece’s guardian and bonds with a colleague, who has just joined her team.