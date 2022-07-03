The 10 Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)

Half of 2022 is gone and here are our 10 favorite movies from the first half

Absurd to realize that 2022 is already half over, but here we are. In a year of resumption with everything in Seventh Art after two years of pandemic (still take care, huh?), we are finally able, on a large scale, to appreciate Cinema again. So of course I would have to come up with my favorite movies of 2022 (so far).

In case you already know Cinematofagia, the focus here has always been and will always be the search for films that are not necessarily on the radar of the big industry – especially when we look at Brazilian distribution, which this year is quite short, with delays of months compared to with international premieres, including from tiny countries. Several films already acclaimed abroad will only arrive here in the second semester, but that’s ok, the end of year list will come.

From Oscar nominees to pearls from all corners of the world, the criteria for inclusion in the list are the same as every year: films with premieres on Brazilian soil in 2022 – whether cinema, Netflix and the like – or that arrived on the internet without a date of planned launch, otherwise it would be impossible to assemble a coherent list. And, as usual, all texts are free of spoilers not to spoil your experience – but in case you’ve seen all 10, my love for you is real.

Without further ado, my 10 favorite movies of the first half of 2022:

10. The More Raw The Better (Barbaque)

Directed by Fabrice Eboué, France.

A couple who own a butcher shop face the recession and see their business sink out of control – as does their marriage. When a crime happens – the murder of a vegan man – the deceased’s meat ends up on the butcher’s shelf, unintentionally becoming the newest delicacy for the queuing clientele. That’s where the couple become vegan hunters. Yes, that’s it. “The More Crude The Better” doesn’t mince words on the politically incorrect when addressing hilarious discussions in which we laugh with our hands on our conscience, in a contrast between absurdly unbearable vegans and their despicable protagonists. The visual feast is served up with graphic graphic scenes that evoke all the bizarreness of its premise.

09. Crimes of the Future

Directed by David Cronenberg, Canada/UK.

David Cronenberg returned to science fiction, we can sleep in peace. 23 years after your last sci-fi, Cronenberg returns with “Crimes of the Future” alongside three huge names: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. An undefined future has humans with genetic mutations that affect two fundamental pillars of their existence: they no longer feel pain and infections no longer exist. Sounds amazing, doesn’t it? It just sounds. this dystopia Cronenbergian it’s everything the director served with “Videodrome” (1983) and “The Fly” (1986): an aesthetic bizarreness that tries to point the finger at the way we relate. In fact, the beginning of the tape is quite hermetic, without spaces for great approximations, however, when the key to meaning is turned, that whole strange universe where surgery is the new sex finds spectacular logic.

08. Sundown (Sundown)

Directed by Michel Franco, Mexico/France.

Michel Franco is among my five favorite directors of the current generation in his pessimistic and misanthropic cinema – he has three of the best films of recent years: “After Lucia” (2012), “As Filhas de Abril” (2017), and my #1 movie of 2020, “New Order”. “Ao Cair do Sol” is not far behind: a family vacations in Mexico, however, everyone should return to learn that the matriarch has died. The point is that Neil (Tim Roth) juggles any and all to keep from leaving, which upsets his sister, Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg). The crux of the text is this, why on earth does Neil make up any excuse not to come home? With a jarring apathy, “Sunrise” is a sharp character study that doesn’t give up its secret until the last few minutes, when Neil’s entire ill-fated trip makes sense.

07. The Death of a Dog (La Muerte de un Perro)

Directed by Matías Ganz, Uruguay/Argentina.

There’s a sub-sub-genre (I’ll call it that) in Cinema that I take particular delight in: stories that have a small event becoming chaos, a cinematic Murphy’s Law. “A Morte de um Cachorro” fits into this hall: Mario is a veterinarian in Montevideo who, after an oversight at work, ends up killing a dog; from then on, his quiet and bourgeois life is turned upside down. Every second there are more people involved in the mess that Mario leads without brakes, which generates fights, robberies and deaths, until it ends in a brilliantly blunt end. You can’t believe how stupid the characters can be to cleanse their own skin, and it’s up to the audience to enjoy the desperation of everyone present – including the family dog. Nobody escapes.

06. The Tragedy of Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Directed by Joel Coen, USA.

I must confess that my excitement for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was not the greatest. Despite being directed by Joel Coen (half of the duo Joel & Ethan, owners of the masterpiece “No Country for Old Men”, 2007) and with a stellar cast, the adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tale didn’t sound so interesting, however, the spectacle that is the film dispels any doubts. When a trio of witches claim the throne for Macbeth, his quest for glory and downfall affects the lives of everyone around him. With one of the best production designs and cinematography ever made in the history of cinema, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand carry the story with overwhelming power, without ever making a script that is spoken in Old English (!) uninteresting.

05. Private Desert (idem)

Directed by Aly Muritiba, Brazil.

A police officer removed from office for misconduct has a virtual relationship with a mysterious woman who disappears without a trace. He leaves from the south of Brazil to the Northeast in order to find his beloved, only to discover that she is not a cis woman, but a non-binary person. Aly Muritiba became known for his heavy and obscure films – watch “Ferrugem” (2018) – and decided to change his air with “Deserto Particular”, a drama with touches of romance that dives headlong into discussions of gender and sexuality with delicacy insightful. Not only one of the best films of the New Cinema Nacional, one of the most accurate choices of representatives for the Oscars, but also a fabulous example of LGBTQIA+ cinema.

PS: “Deserto Particular” premiered in Brazil at the end of 2021 on a limited circuit, arriving on HBO Max in 2022, so it will enter the 2022 list, yes, the list is mine and that’s it.

04. The Northman

Directed by Robert Eggers, USA.

In his third excursion to tales from past centuries (after the masterpieces “The Witch”, 2015, and “The Lighthouse”, 2019), Robert Eggers delivers yet another masterpiece that expands the mythology of his cinema, always dancing between the fantastic and the horror with a spectacular signature for such a young author. Taking the audience by the neck and forcing them to board a boat that is doomed to blood, all prophecies spoken through the mouths of witches lead to stories in which nature (whether that of the planet or our own) is tied to thick ropes. of fate. It remains for you to follow the descent of the “Eggerian” characters, poor victims of supernatural forces that cloud their mission to discover who they are. “The Man in the North” is everything you could expect from a millionaire Viking saga by Robert Eggers.

03. Red Rocket (ditto)

Directed by Sean Baker, USA.

At my house, we praise Sean Baker. The heart of her filmography revolves around the observation of groups that, for whatever reasons, fall into sex work – the transvestites in “Tangerina” (2015), the mother of the protagonist of “Project Florida” (2017), etc. In “Red Rocket” we have Simon Rex as Saber, a former porn actor whose success is but a memory. Having to return to the city he promised never to set foot again, he meets and falls in love with Raylee (Suzanna Son), an underage attendant. The trump card of “Red Rocket” is to see how far we can hate the charismatic Saber, a seemingly bottomless pit of trickery, theft and yes, pedophilia. The main question is: should Cinema have an untouchable morality without room for doubt? Or can he analyze odious characters without needing to make him an example? It’s a complex discussion, and Baker takes the risk of not sparing his protagonist’s dark character in favor of explicit punishment in fiction.

02. The Men (Men)

Directed by Alex Garland, UK.

Alex Garland has already emerged in the industry with his foot in the door when he released “Ex Machina: Artificial Instinct” (2014), and over the years has coined a cinema that mixes science fiction with discussions about our lives and rules. “The Men” follows the same idea, with a woman who, after her husband’s suicide, isolates herself in a village in the middle of nowhere to overcome her grief. The big question is: all the men in the village are exactly the same (and creatively performed by the same actor, Rory Kinnear). The title may be very obvious, but “The Men” is a bizarre and claustrophobic odyssey that parades a multitude of aggressions that women encounter every day, without falling into obvious executions – they are symbolisms that demand a search at the end of the session, especially with the final 10 minutes, one of the most bizarre sequences of the century. And Jessie Buckley is fantastic.

01. Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directed by Daniel Scheinert & Daniel Kwan, USA.

The highest-grossing in A24 history, “Everything Everywhere” became an unprecedented phenomenon; even the producer must have been surprised. Following a Korean immigrant in a bankrupt USA that must save the world (or the worlds), the film seems to take a ride on the theme of the moment, the multiverses, however, with a script conceived in 2010, the Daniels tape – who know how to make a insanely contemplative work – it is a class of any aspect of the Seventh Art by the absurd mastery of the material at hand. A film to laugh, cry and contemplate the absurd lack of meaning in our little ones in useless lives, in the most delicious cinematic nihilism possible. But it’s organic, see?