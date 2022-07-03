The 8 best horror movies and series of 2022 so far

The most horrifying productions of the year… so far!
We are already halfway through the year and there is still a lot of good stuff to come in theaters, on television and in streaming. However, for fans of horror, there is always an interesting thing or two to revisit every year. And 2022, fortunately, was a landmark year for the genre – whether it’s the return of theaters after the pandemic or increasingly crazy and interesting releases.
From superhero movies to thrillers psychological, through the return of well-established authors of the genre, to Korean series, the year has already provided us with a lot of material for our worst nightmares. And it is with this in mind that you find in this list the 8 Best Horror Movies and Series Released in 2022 – So Far!
Hellbender
Where can I watch?: Not available in Brazil.
Many may not appreciate it, but there’s a beauty to indie horror and the way passionate directors use every means possible to give audiences a harrowing spark of fear. Hellbender is the perfect example of this, telling the story of a mother and daughter who live in isolation, until the dark secrets of their past begin to be revealed.
The film is directed by Zelda Adams, Toby Poser and John Adams – who are, respectively, daughter, mother and father in real life, and who also star in the feature. With beautiful images, a nightmare atmosphere and a beautiful and mysterious relationship between the two protagonists, Hellbender is a must-have movie for anyone who enjoys stories of witchcraft and dark magic.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Where can I watch?: Available on Disney+.
when the disney and Kevin Feige announced that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would flirt with the horror genre, many fans were suspicious, given how the MCU always played it safe for over a decade. Fortunately, we were wrong and the Master of the Mystic Arts movie is a true horror spree with heroes.
marking the return of Sam Raimi for the direction, the feature not only brings us the fun we already expected from Marvel Cinematic Universe but also presents dark moments – just remember everything the Scarlet Witch do with the Illuminati. Although it’s not the best on the list, it’s a good choice for anyone who likes Raimi’s horror.
All of Us Are Dead (Season 1)
Where can I watch?: Available at Netflix.
In recent years, South Korea has become one of the biggest audiovisual powers in the world, exporting not only films but also successful series to all corners of the globe. All of Us Are Dead it’s a beautiful reminder of that, even when dealing with one of the most “hit” and repeated themes of the last few decades: the zombie apocalypse.
In the plot, we follow high school students who soon begin to be surrounded by hungry zombies. From there, we delve into the dynamics of this group and how their relationships are changed with impending catastrophes. In addition to introducing us to its own undead mythology, the series has conquered the characters and has already been renewed for a second season.
crimes of the future
Where can I watch?: Arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 14 and in the catalog of MUBI on the 28th of July.
After years of making psychological dramas and mafia movies, one of horror’s greatest geniuses has returned to bring you nightmares. crimes of the future it’s the new feature from David Cronenbergdirector of classics such as The fly and Videodrome: The Video Syndrome. And here, he’s back in the realm of body terror, with a mysterious and sensual plot.
Here, we are inserted into a dystopian world where humanity is already used to surgeries, cosmetic interventions and even bizarre body modifications. In this universe, an artist makes his livelihood out of shock. The film stars Viggo Mortensen and still brings in its cast names like Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.
Panic
Where can I watch?: Available for rent at Apple TV+ and not Prime Video.
After ten years, the franchise Panic returned to theaters in full force in its fifth film – which, despite being the first without Wes Craven in the direction, manages to keep the level of the saga in the hands of the directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpinwhile bringing back not only ghostfacelike many of the characters we already love.
In the plot, a new wave of crimes begins to fall on Woodsboro, which makes Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and Sidney Prescott must act as they try to save a new generation of heroes from the clutches of the maddened masked assassin. The film marks a rebirth for the franchise and already has a sequel slated for next year.
File 81 (Season 1)
Where can I watch?: Available at Netflix.
Occasionally, the Netflix unleashes a genuinely spectacular series, with its hidden mysteries and secrets. That was the case for File 81, which arrived on the platform at the beginning of the year, had a considerable audience and, unfortunately, was canceled in its first season. However, it is still a great series for those who like mysteries and conspiracy theories.
In the plot, an archivist is hired to restore damaged videotapes and becomes obsessed with solving a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic sect. By not answering most of the secrets – which were being reserved for a second season – the series left many fans orphans… but theories continue to boil to this day!
fresh
Where can I watch?: Available on Star+.
Sometimes there’s nothing scarier than what can happen in our world without bizarre, supernatural explanations. If this kind of horror fascinates you, maybe you should give it a try. fresha film that brings the perfect mix between romantic comedy and psychological horror – all while following a “couple” lived by sebastian stan and Daisy Edgar Jones.
fresh marks the director’s debut Mimi Cave at the helm of a feature film and will surely leave you in awe of the way it tackles pressing issues in today’s world – such as machismo and misogyny. However, the horror of the film is not limited to metaphors and allegories, as it brings very heavy themes and some stomach-churning moments.
X
Where can I watch?: Arrives in Brazilian cinemas on August 11.
In the 1970s, some friends get together to film a pornographic movie on a Texas farm. They rent an old house, unaware that the owners of the place – a very strange elderly couple – are lurking with a murderous rage. This is the plot of X (which in Brazil, won the subtitle of The Mark of Death for its upcoming theatrical release).
produced by A24a favorite studio for fans of the genre, X is a tense and terrifying experience that not only pays homage to classics but The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but also creates a very unsettling atmosphere of its own. It is worth remembering that there is a prequel announced for the feature, which will be called Pearl and should debut next year.