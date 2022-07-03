The best movies on Netflix according to subscribers

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

With the advancement of technology, when we want to see a movie, all we need to do is search to find out which streaming service the production is available on. When it comes to streaming service, the first thing we think of is Netflix, currently one of the biggest platforms.

All Amazon Prime Video releases in July

Based on the users’ choice, we have separated here a list of the favorite productions in the catalog, organized according to the year of release.

The Irishman (2019)

The production brings Robert De Niro, as Frank Sheeran, a war veteran who has to deal with the life of a truck driver and the right-hand man of the mobster, Russell Bufalino, played by Joe Pasci. When being sent by Bufalino to perform a job in Chicago, Sheeran finds himself with no way out with the disappearance of a union leader.

Story of a Marriage (2020)

The drama was nominated for six categories at the 2020 Oscars, winning only one. It tells the story of the artist couple, Nicole and Charlie Barber, played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

He is a theater director and she is an actress, who are going through a crisis in their marriage, as they fight for custody of their eight-year-old son. The film addresses the conflicts and processes of change experienced by the couple.

The Chicago 7 (2020)

The feature film is based on a true story. Aftermath of the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy, a group of activists stage a series of anti-Vietnam War protests during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Luxuria seduces fans in amazing Fullmetal Alchemist cosplay

On the fifth day of protests, seven leaders of the movements were arrested and tried in court, with contradictory charges.

Rome (2019)

The film, which had its premiere at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival, was nominated for ten Oscar categories, but only won three statuettes.

The drama takes place in Mexico City in the 1970s. It tells the story of Cleo, a young maid who has to deal with her work and her personal conflicts. While Cleo takes care of four children, her bosses Sofia and Antônio deal with problems in their marriage, trying not to show it to their young children.

One More Chance (2018)

The film addresses the drama of a couple who have been trying for years to have a child. The wife, now in her 40s, wants to be a mother and is trying various fertility procedures. The situation ends up jeopardizing the marriage, with the husband tired of trying. Sadie, who is the couple’s niece, arrives and brings new perspectives on life.

The White Tiger (2021)

Based on a bestseller of the same name, the feature tells the story of Balram Halwai, who dreams of having better living conditions. Everything changes when he becomes chauffeur for the millionaire couple Ashok and Pinky, who return from the United States.

Balram changes his routine and starts to live only for work, doing everything he can to be indispensable to the couple. Upon discovering the dark side of the couple, the young man needs to think about what to do to get rid of that situation.

Nubank launches Bitcoin purchase in its app

The Ultimate Voice of the Blues (2020)

Chadwick Boseman’s latest work, Marvel’s Black Panther, who passed away in August 2020, is based on a play, the film set in 1927 and addresses the story of singer Ma Rainey, known as the “mother of the blues”. ”, performed by Viola Davis.

The production is focused on the process of releasing Ma Rainey’s album, who fights against the orders of white managers and one of her band members, musician Levee Green, Chadwick’s character, who tries to stand out to get the attention of the managers and the Ma Rainey’s girlfriend.