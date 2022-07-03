The black star who suffered hunger and humiliation narrates her life in a book

“I became an actress because acting is a source of healing.” The phrase of the American Viola Davis in the memoir in search of me, which comes out in the country on July 5th, summarizes his very difficult path to stardom. Coming from a very poor family (even by the lowest Brazilian standards), she suffered hunger, cold, sexual abuse, racism and other deprivations before establishing herself as a respected artist. With an Oscar, two Tonys (the “Oscar of theater”), an Emmy (the “Oscar of TV”) and dozens of other awards, Viola, 56, is deservedly recognized as one of the great actresses of today. But until the release of his book — powered by the documentary Oprah and Violainterview conducted by the experienced Oprah Winfrey and available on Netflix — few knew her story.

The fifth child of a couple with six children, Viola Davis was born on a cotton farm in rural South Carolina in 1965. Her family lived in a one-room “house”, without a bathroom, running water and electricity. Viola was still a baby when the Davis moved to Central Falls, a small town in Rhode Island. Her father’s salary was insufficient for household expenses and the Davis family depended on charity and the welfare system. They ate and dressed badly, living in an apartment in an abandoned building.

As if the famine wasn’t enough, his father was an alcoholic and beat his mother with punches, kicks and anything he had at hand. “Imagine your father beating your mother with a piece of wood, hitting her hard on the back, the pleas for help, the screams of rage and fury,” she narrates. Viola grew up with little social graces; she was a withdrawn young woman who swore and dealt with violence on a daily basis. She was a victim of racism for being one of the few black children at school. Traumatized, she and her sisters would wet the bed until adolescence. With no money for toiletries or hot water at home, the Davis children stank of urine. “It’s funny that no one ever asked us about our environment at home. Nobody spoke to us. There was an intentional lack of interest in us little black girls.”

Viola’s overcoming would come through the most real and important of clichés: education. “We didn’t want to end up in the same situation as our parents, worrying about how we were going to get our next meal. School was our paradise.” In high school, she discovered the stage. Her talent, intelligence and willpower led her to attend college, participate in numerous theater troupes and enter (with a scholarship, it should be noted) the most prestigious school of the arts in the USA, the Juilliard School in New York.

Even before completing the school’s tough graduate program, Viola was already a professional represented by one of the largest acting agencies in the United States. Despite occasional participation in films and series, the actress only exploded nationally in 2001, with the play King Hedley II, by August Wilson, which won him his first Tony. It was there that his fruitful relationship with the works of Wilson, one of the most important American theater authors, began. In 2010, she would win her second Tony, also with a Wilson play, Fences. And she would win the Oscar for best supporting actress for the film version of the same play, A Boundary Between Us (2016). The Emmy came for her performance in the popular series How to Get Away with Murderplaying the protagonist Annalize Keating.

His last Oscar nomination was in 2021 for The Supreme Voice of the Blues, another adaptation of a play by Wilson. Viola plays Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, a blues legend with stories of deprivation, violence and overcoming similar to her own. In a jab at her colleagues, she says in the book that “most actors don’t want to be artists, they want to be famous.” Viola got both, but she doesn’t care about the fame – her life with her husband and adopted daughter is far from the spotlight. She just wants to be an artist—and heal from her past.

