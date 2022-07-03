The red dress I always wanted (and never had the courage to buy) is at €9.99 – New in Setúbal

Sensual, showy and enveloping. The number of positive adjectives for the piece is greater than the value it costs.

From Nicole Kidman’s corset dress in “Moulin Rouge” to Cameron Diaz’s fitted model in “The Mask”, through Jessica Rabbit’s unforgettable sequin-filled creation with a dizzying opening, red dresses are a cinematic and universal symbol of sensuality. and elegance. The shade has the ability to attract all eyes, something that will happen with Bershka’s new proposal.

Off-screen, red retains the same intensity and its association with feelings of passion. This feeling is represented in this piece that features support for the chest, using a frame with hoops. This means you’ll keep everything in the right place, which is extremely important especially when it comes to a less modest look.

From curves to legs, the Spanish brand’s proposal guarantees that your figure will be favored. Let’s not forget that the shoulders and neck area are also highlighted by the thin straps and sweetheart neckline. Often, due to the long hair or the neckline used, the entire area around the neck is ignored in styling and, therefore, this model has this strong point in its favor.

It’s a look that doesn’t require much thought about possible combinations. A few accessories and a pair of high heels are the key to success. As it is a naturally exuberant piece, there is no need for too many complements. A wallet and earrings can be good options, and necklaces will break the highlight that the model places in the neck region.

The dress is available on the Bershka website for €9.99, already at a 37 percent discount. Find it between sizes XS and L.

Did you know that ruffles are the most romantic trend of the season? Click on the gallery to see a selection of irresistible dresses.

