These 3 steps will attract your crush! See how science can help

It’s not always easy to deal with our romantic feelings. There are those people who are very sociable and are always in love with someone, so they go to their crush and talk about their attention without the slightest problem or hint of shyness.

Unfortunately, not everyone has developed this social gift of lack of shyness. And those who are “closed” know that it is often difficult to say something to a person on the street, let alone start a conversation with someone you already have a crush on! It sounds crazy.

Although they have already tried, it is more than clear that there is also nothing in the mystical area that can help us. And yes, I’m talking about bindings, spells and the famous mandingas.

But don’t despair! When magic doesn’t help, science does. And we’re not talking about any kind of love potion, as that tends to fail too or… even go catastrophically wrong. Anyone who watches – not childish animation – Ricky & Morty must have seen something like this in the love potion episode.

We are talking about something more palpable and less fanciful, something that involves social and psychological treatment. It turns out that Gary Neuman, psychotherapist and writer, through the Business Insider portal, claimed to have created some ways for people to get closer to those they are attracted to.

It’s worth remembering again that it’s nothing magical or mechanical, so it’s not about techniques infalliblein fact, are just mechanisms to make you a nicer person, because that way you are more likely to be able to form strong bonds with someone.

let’s go to the steps

1 – A smile is a way of showing affection

Let’s be clear that you can’t overdo it, as everything too much is definitely too much. Just smiling nonstop will make you look more like a horror movie killer. When we talk about smiling, we are more in the way of the study done at Drake University, as it showed that a smile not only makes someone more attractive, but also more relatable.

A person who smiles often makes others see more positivity in them, feel more comfortable being around and trust them. This can make you approach each other more naturally.

2 – Touch creates intimacy

Let’s reinforce that there is no need for excesses, okay? People who are too touchy and “handy” are seen as inconvenient. You will have the opposite effect to what you would actually like.

In this case, the study says that subtle touches when the intimacy being built accelerates this process.

Don’t be afraid of hugs, more sensitive greetings or touches that, at first, may just seem like a friend thing. Trust me… in the long run, you’ll be sending the message that it’s okay to be affectionate with you, because you like it.

3 – Paying attention to things the other person likes

It’s very important that you be yourself and that you show your personal tastes, especially over time, but that doesn’t mean you have to ignore the desires and preferences of others.

People differ from each other, so they will be in love by different forms of culture. It is very important that you pay attention, listen, ask, understand and care about your partner’s passions.