Thor: Love and Thunder | “Natalie Portman’s Muscles Are Not CGI” Says Kevin Feige

After the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder and the news that Natalie Portman trained a total of 10 months to bring Jane Foster’s version of Mighty Thor to life, there are those who have been curious to know if the Marvel production has given a “little help” to the character’s muscles.

In a new interview with Total Film, Kevin Feige revealed that the adjustments in the actress were very few.

“The only thing we helped was to make Mighty Thor a little taller. That was the only movie magic we used. Everything else was all hers.”

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

In addition to returns from Chris Hemsworth as the title hero and Natalie Portman like Jane Foster, the film will still have Tessa Thompson back as Valkyrie and the addition of Christian Bale (Batman the dark knight) as the villainous Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for July 7, 2022.

