Tom Cruise performs risky stunt on a plane; see amazing image

Tom Cruise appears performing a risky stunt in a new image from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two (Mission: Impossible 8).

The star avoids the use of dubs in his productions. His stunts become more and more insane.

Interestingly, today, the 3rd of July, marks Tom Cruise’s birthday. The star is turning 60 years old.

Check out the new screenshot of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two (Mission: Impossible 8) below.

For the first time in the franchise, Mission: Impossible to use two films to tell the same story. With that, the eighth feature in the series is already confirmed.

If not, Mission: Impossible 7 would be nearly three hours long. The information was confirmed by director Christopher McQuarrie.

Christopher McQuarrie even directs both films. Thus, it repeats the successful partnership with Tom Cruise.

The cast also includes Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardies of the Galaxy), Shea Whigham (Agent Carter) and the return of Vanessa Kirby.

The role of villain in the film should go to Esai Morales. The actor known for Tits.

Mission: Impossible 7 hits theaters on July 14, 2023.

