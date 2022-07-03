Tom Cruise turns 60 at the height of his career

One of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Tom Cruise may even look like a boy, but he turned 60 years old today (07/03),

Unlike most actors who lived in their heyday in the 80s, Tom Cruise remains in evidence and earning great box office even at 60 years of age.

Famous for his unbelievable stunts, such as riding motorcycles off cliffs, hanging off planes, and swooping down on American fighter jets, the actor has achieved his biggest cinematic success now in 2022.

Today, on its anniversary, Top Gun: Maverick has reached $1.11 billion at the worldwide box office, following up with an incredible gross more than a month after its theatrical release.

The next release of Tom Cruise after Top Gun: Maverick It is Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1which hits theaters on July 14, 2023.

The franchise’s main cast will be back, including Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle Monaghanwhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

Recently, information from the North American website Variety revealed that cruise plans to finish Mission: Impossible 8 before the seventh movie was released. That’s because the final scene is a traditional cliffhanger for the sequel, and the star hopes the transition is seamless.‎

Two sources also stated that these films should serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt.

At the same time, according to The Hollywood Reporterthe studio spoke with cruise about the possibility of producing a series derived from the franchise in the Paramount+and he, as a supporter of the film business, dismissed the idea promptly.