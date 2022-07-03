Tom Cruise turns 60; see trivia and learn more about the Hollywood heartthrob | TV & Famous

Tom Cruise celebrates his birthday today, July 3rd, and turns 60 years old. The actor who recently gave life again to Pete Maverick, a character in Top Gun in the sequel to the 1986 classic, is considered a world-renowned Hollywood star. There are more than 40 films in the curriculum, among them: “Interview with a Vampire“, “Jerry Maguire“, “Born on the 4th of July“, “Mission Impossible“, “The last Samurai“, “Minority Report“. The actor and producer has been nominated for an Oscar three times and won three Golden Globes in more than 30 years of his career.