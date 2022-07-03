Tom Cruise turns 60; see trivia and learn more about the Hollywood heartthrob | TV & Famous

Tom Cruise celebrates his birthday today, July 3rd, and turns 60 years old. The actor who recently gave life again to Pete Maverick, a character in Top Gun in the sequel to the 1986 classic, is considered a world-renowned Hollywood star. There are more than 40 films in the curriculum, among them: “Interview with a Vampire“, “Jerry Maguire“, “Born on the 4th of July“, “Mission Impossible“, “The last Samurai“, “Minority Report“. The actor and producer has been nominated for an Oscar three times and won three Golden Globes in more than 30 years of his career.
Tom Cruise turns 60 — Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
From Syracuse, New York, he began his career on the big screen at the age of 18/19 after moving to Los Angeles. He was married three times to three actresses: it was three years with Mimi Rogers10 years with Nicole Kidmanwith whom he has two children: Isabella Jane29 years old, and Connor27 years old, and six years old with Kate Holmeswith whom he has a daughter: Suri16 years old.
Children Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Suri Cruise as a baby — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
His last feature film that hit theaters was “Top Gun: Maverick“, which is the continuation of “Top Gun – Indomitable Aces“, which debuted in 1986 and made Tom Cruise a star and sex symbol as pilot-in-training Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.
Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’ in 1983 and 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
He is also known for being an action movie actor after starring in “Mission Impossible“, as agent Ethan Hunt. In 2023, he stars in the seventh film in the franchise “Mission: Impossible – Settlement Part 1”.
Tom Cruise in a scene from the film of the franchise ‘Mission: Impossible’ – Photo: Disclosure
See the facts about the heartthrob
- Born July 3, 1962, in New York City
- His real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother
- Tom is also known for following the Scientology belief
- At a young age, he was diagnosed with dyslexia.
- He became a movie star with his performance in 1986’s “Top Gun”
- Won three Golden Globes: “Jerry Maguire”, “Born on the 4th of July” and “Magnolia”
- Tom reached the rank of star of the action genre with the films “Mission: Impossible”
- The actor learned to ride a motorcycle and dispenses with stunts in the action scenes of his films
- He was married three times. He has two children with Nicole Kidman: Isabella Jane and Connor and a daughter with Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise.
- 2022 has been a memorable year for the Hollywood star. His current film “Top Gun Maverick” has become this year’s highest grossing film so far.
Tom Cruise boycotts the Golden Globes — Photo: Reproduction
See images of Tom Cruise in the movies
Tom Cruise in the 2002 film Minority Report — Photo: IMDB
Tom Cruise in a scene from ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect’. — Photo: Disclosure
Tom Cruise in ‘The Last Samurai’ — Photo: Playback/IMDB
Tom Cruise in ‘The Mummy’ — Photo: Playback/IMDB
Tom Cruise in action scene — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Tom Cruise in Obilivion — Photo: Reproduction/IMDB
Tom Cruise in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDB