Turco projects injured returns and calls for ‘hunger’ for Atlético’s reinforcements

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Turco wants reinforcements from Atltico at a high level of competitiveness from mid-July

Coach “El Turco” Mohamed projected the return of injured players at Atltico and called for “hunger” to the new reinforcements of the Minas Gerais club. Galo has been strengthening itself during the season to continue strong in search of titles.

After Atltico’s victory over Juventude, Turco commented on the expectation of having midfielder Zaracho and forward Keno return to training. The Argentine coach emphasized that there is no possibility of prioritizing any competition and joked about the topic.

“We hope that this week we will recover some injured players, like Keno and Zaracho. We know that, in two weeks, we can count on the players that arrived, the reinforcements. I can’t choose any competition because they require me to win them all (laughs). no competition,” he said.

Atltico’s next commitment has a decision-making nature. On Tuesday (5), at 7:15 pm, Galo receives Emelec in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América.

“It’s a total requirement. We have to compete in all situations. We know that on Tuesday we have a final in Libertadores and, if we go beyond that, we have two even bigger finals, against Flamengo. We have to have as many people recovered to be able to compete in these two finals”, he projected.

atltico reinforcements

The Argentine coach also spoke about the new signings at Atltico. During the transfer window that will open on July 18, Galo will be able to register their reinforcements: defender Jemerson, attacking midfielder Pedrinho and forwards Alan Kardec and Cristian Pavn.

“They need to evolve physically and they also need to compete with the players who are here. They have to show that they want to play, be hungry to play. If they show that, they will have minutes. They will compete for a place. Nobody has a guaranteed place. Nobody. Welcome to Atltico to compete and to be one more in the squad, but now I only care about who can play”, he emphasized.