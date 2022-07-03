TV that doesn’t need a video game! We tested the Samsung gaming hub

Update brings Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now straight to TV

Now the owners of Smart TVs and Monitors Samsung 2022 have direct access to games without the need for consoles or PCs connected to their screens. Platform access is available at Samsung’s new Game Hub on televisions that have the system Tizen 2022, and will make it possible to access gaming services in the cloud from Microsoft and Nvidia without needing any other hardware connected to the TV, just by plugging in a controller and having access to one of the compatible cloud services, such as GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Cloud Gaming: Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW Debut Today on Samsung TVs

Check the models compatible with game streaming services



playing without console

The move is an important step both for the cloud game broadcasting sector and for the follow-up to Smart televisions, as it gives users the possibility to access state-of-the-art games without the need for dedicated hardware, such as a video game or computer compatible with it. The 43-inch model of the Crystal UHD 4K 43BU8000 2022, for example, is officially sold by Samsung for the price of BRL 2,699.00.

Availability of Samsung Gaming Hub

O Gaming Hub will be served on selected models such as the UHD crystalfrom model BU8000; QLED linein models Q60B and Q65B; Neo QLED 4K linein models QN90B and QN95B; Neo QLED 8K line, on models QN900B, QN800B and QN700B. The company also discloses compatibility with its new AS95B OLED TV, which has not yet been launched in Brazil, and The Sero line.

Interestingly, the website Samsung does not mention compatibility with models Q70B, Q80B and QN85A. THE 2022 line of Smart Monitors gives Samsung will also be covered by Samsung Gaming Hub.

Available services

This will be the first time the Xbox Cloud Gaming will be present on a platform dedicated to streaming games from smart TV. The offer gives players the ability to access hundreds of games – including day one releases – by subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimategame streaming from Microsoftonly with the smart TV and a compatible device to use as a controller.

already the GeForce NOW offers gamers the ability to stream library games to PC via the app. The service is promoted by NVIDIA and has three plans for Latin American users. Other services such as Google Stadiaalso have an expected arrival date for the Samsung Gaming Hub in the future.

