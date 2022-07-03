UFC 276: Alex Poatan demolishes Sean Strickland in the first round and asks for a title shot | combat

Alex Poatan’s superiority in standing fights over his opponents is undeniable. Facing Sean Strickland, number four in the UFC middleweight ranking, the São Paulo native took no notice of his rival and, with just one blow, won a devastating knockout at 2:36 of the first round.

Alex Poatan only needed one blow to knock out Sean Strickland at UFC 276

– I want to thank my opponent for accepting to face me. Many did not accept it and he had the courage to face me. I started to kick his calf, he felt it, then I went to his waistline and he felt it again. Then I went to the head and everything was fine. The strategy worked. Many people talk about the two victories I had against Israel Adesanya. That was in kickboxing. Today we are fighting MMA and I won the number four in the world. I think I deserve to fight for the belt. Let’s cheer for Adesnaya today – said Poatan after the fight.

The fight began with Poatan throwing a variety of punches at Strickland – leg kicks, jabs and straights to the waistline. The American walked forward, but did not attack the Brazilian. Alex Poatan kept his cool, waiting for the right moment to strike – and he came. Noticing a gap in Strickland’s guard, the Brazilian used the house specialty: the left hook, which hit the American squarely in the chin, knocking him down immediately and forcing the referee to declare a knockout.

Bryan Barberena turns fight, knocks out Robbie Lawler

In an exciting fight, welterweight Bryan Barberena scored an important victory by knocking out Robbie Lawler at 4:47 of the second round. After being disadvantaged in boxing for a round and a half, Barberena saw in elbows the way to turn the fight around and get the victory over the former champion of the division.

Bryan Barberena punches Robbie Lawler at UFC 276

The fight started with both fighters looking for a straight striking. Lawler bet on boxing by the fence, and cornered Barberena with jabs and straight straights. The fight took place at close range, and the former champion defended himself to deliver hard blows when he saw openings in the opponent’s defense.

The scenario of the fight did not change in the second round, but Lawler managed to shake Barberena with a hard right jab in the first minutes of the fight. The former champion showed a high level of boxing and imposed himself on his rival. But Barberena landed a hard elbow, shaking Lawler and taking the opportunity to take control of the fight. Seeing the veteran feel his blows, Barberena accelerated the pace and managed to apply hard blows until the referee decreed the knockout in his favor.

