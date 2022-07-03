UFC 276: Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier in a lukewarm fight and provokes Alex Poatan | combat

It wasn’t the title fight the public was expecting. Quite the opposite. In a lukewarm fight with almost no moments of emotion, Nigerian Israel Adesanya retained the UFC middleweight title by defeating American Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision of the judges (49-46, 49-46 and 50-45). The audience didn’t like the show and booed the two fighters a lot. After the fight, the champion made a point of praising the work of the coaches and challenged Alex Poatan.

– What we had here was a duel between coaches. The two fight plans were very good, and it was difficult to decipher them. My next step is Poatan. Fuck, we fought before in kickboxing, with fluffier gloves. Now, in MMA, I’ll take you down, and you’ll be frozen, like Elsa from “Frozen” – said Adesanya after the fight.

The fight started with both fighters measuring distance and delivering low kicks. Adesanya took the initiative in the fight, varying his punches more and keeping Cannonier at a distance. The champion picked up the pace a little in the final minute of the round, but he wasn’t blunt in his attacks.

The pace of the fight continued below expectations in the second round. Adesanya took the initiative in the attacks, and showed a greater repertoire in the standing fight. Cannonier sought to connect jabs and kicks to the champion’s legs, but without power in the punches. At the end of the round, a taunt from Adesanya angered Cannonier, who was removed by the fight commissioners.

With great movement and distance control, Israel Adesanya continued to control the dispute at the beginning of the third round. Jared Cannonier tried to change the landscape of the dispute by closing the distance and taking the fight to the grid. But the Nigerian quickly got rid of the position, returning to fighting from a distance. The American insisted on holding the fight on the grid, and the fans in the arena booed the fight.

The fourth round followed the pattern of the previous rounds, with Adesanya controlling the distance and avoiding exposure, and Cannonier having difficulties in putting the champion in danger situations in the fight. The fifth round had the same profile, with the American not managing to threaten the champion, and the champion, in turn, not trying to accelerate the pace of the fight in search of a knockout.

