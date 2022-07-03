Vanessa Hudgens thrills fans as she visits East High School

Recently, the actress Vanessa Hudgens decided to thrill fans of the franchise of “High School Musical”. As? Come let us tell you!

The actress took a short walk and posted a video through her Instagram profile. In this video, she was in front of East High School, the school that was used as the setting for the musical franchise developed and made available by Disney.

Not only that, though, Hudgens also added a track to his post, titled “Breaking Free”, which was his duet with Zac Efron in the first film. She also brought to the memory of the fans one of the main quotes of her character in the franchise as the publication’s caption. Check it out below:

“Remember in kindergarten when you didn’t know anyone and two minutes later they were already playing like we were best friends? It didn’t have to be anything but yourself“, he wrote.

The production of High School Musical had its release in mid-2006 on Disney Channel, with Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Gabreel, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu as main stars. However, due to the great success achieved by the production, two other films were produced, reaching the end in 2008.

However, those who believe that High School Musical is not still alive are mistaken, as there is a series entitled High School Musical: The Series, which takes a fictional approach and features a group of musical theater students at the local school where the films are filmed. were recorded. Lucas Gabreel (Ryan) and Corbin Bleu (Chad) have already given the air of their grace in the Disney+ series.