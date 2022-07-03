Vasco detonates Consórcio Maracanã in a note about banning lanes

Credit: Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Another chapter in the fight between Vasco and the Consortium that manages the Maracanã stadium follows. This Saturday (2), Cruzmaltino officially took a position on the decision of the stadium management to ban banners that would be exposed in the stands in the game against Sport Recife, scheduled for this Sunday (3), by Série B of the Brasileirão.

In a statement, the Rio club regretted the ban on the content of the three tracks, which would be displayed in the lower east sector, in front of the press booths, where the images appear on television broadcasts.

Vasco also classified the decision as an alleged attempt at censorship by the Consortium and encouraged the crowd to spread the messages that would be in the content of the banners around the lawn. See the Cruzmaltino note in full:

Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama regrets that Consórcio Maracanã, once again, will not authorize the content of Vasco’s messages that would be displayed on the wall of the lower east sector, in front of the TV cameras, which is regularly used for communication institutional of the home clubs.

The vetoed message for the game CR Vasco da Gama x Sport Clube do Recife is as follows:

“Since 1898 the legitimate club of the people” / “Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama” / “Respect, Equality, Inclusion”

It is surprising that, in the 21st century, a public good permit holder acts in a restrictive way, which makes it look like censorship. As always, Vasco da Gama fans will be in charge of taking our values ​​and ideals to the stadium.

*with grammar adjustments from Torcedores.com