Vasco’s lineup: without Nenê, Palacios trains as a starter before the game against Sport | vasco

In the activity, coach Maurício Souza indicated that Palacios will be the starter in midfield. It will be the first time that the Chilean will start playing in the position in which he prefers to play, as a point guard midfielder. In the other two games, against Brusque and Novorizontino, he was selected in the winger.

Nenê felt pain in his right calf in the defeat to Novorizontino last Wednesday and underwent an image exam, which identified only edema in the region. On Friday, the midfielder still complained of pain, as reported by Gustavo Caldeira, coordinator of Vasco’s Department of Health and Performance (DESP).

Caldeira explained that Nenê’s case depends on an assessment “on a daily basis”. The tendency, therefore, is for the coaching staff to wait to confirm if he will be spared from the match or if he will start on the bench.

With the retreat of Palacios to the midfield, it is natural that Figueiredo returns to acting as a winger – and not as a centre-forward, as happened in the defeat in Novo Horizonte. In that case, Getúlio or Raniel should return to the team this Sunday.

Vasco counts on Quintero’s leadership for the game against Sport for Serie B

Right side is still in doubt

The right side has been making Maurício sleepless. Like Nenê, holder Gabriel Dias is still in doubt – Caldeira said he still felt “a lot of pain” on Friday. But, judging by Saturday’s activity, the coach has not yet confirmed who will play.

If Gabriel does not have conditions (he missed Vasco in the last two matches), the tendency is that Weverton, substituted at the beginning of the second half in Novo Horizonte, will be the starter. Vasco also has Léo Matos, released from the midweek game to solve particular problems. He trained normally on Friday and Saturday and is available for the game against Sport.

Given all these circumstances, Vasco’s likely lineup is Thiago Rodrigues, Weverton (Gabriel Dias), Quintero, Danilo Boza, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Palacios, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec and Getúlio (Raniel).

Vasco and Sport will face each other this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Maracanã.

