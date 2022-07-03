Vinícius fails and Re x Pa ends in a tie. See the goals!

Emotion, controversy and a moving score: this was another classic between Remo x Paysandu in the history of national football.

The duel valid for the Brazilian Championship of Series C ended in a 2-2 tie, this Sunday (3), at the Evandro Almeida stadium, the Baenão and the scenario of rivals in Terceirona did not change much.

The bicolors started boldly and went up, but Leandro Silva didn’t take advantage of the move on the left. Remo’s response was more dangerous with Vanilson who scared the bicolors headfirst. Mikael avoided the goal, at 10 minutes of the first half.

In the dead ball, Remo scares with Marlon who hits low and Thiago Coelho defends. The other Marlon, from Paysandu, decided to scare his rival at 31 minutes by hitting the post. The ball hits the post and goalkeeper Vinicius. The bicolors almost didn’t silence Baenão.

Marlon, the bicolor striker was the target of controversy in the 41st minute: in a cross in the area, the Boogeyman athlete dominated the ball with his shoulder, but the judge Marcelo de Lima Henique understood it as a penalty. Fernandinho hit, Thiago Coelho defended, but the striker didn’t waste the rebound. Rowing 1 to 0.

Paysandu’s response was quick: in the 46th minute, in a corner kick, José Aldo kicked and counted on the defense deflection to tie the game: Paysandu’s goal. 1-1 and end of the first half.

The second half starts with a goal: From above, the confusion in the area came and the ex-bicolor Anderson Uchoa enforced the “Lei do Ex”. Rowing 2 to 1, after a strong kick from the shuttlecock.

The blue party lasted five minutes: Robinho, who just entered, had the help of Vinicius, who failed again and “pushed” the ball into his own goal. Classic tied: 2 to 2.

The changes by Gerson Gusmão and Márcio Fernandes changed the tactical framework of the game, such as the departure of defender Lucas Costa, who gave way to Bruno Leonardo. In Remo, the additions of Marciel and Albano did not change the game’s outlook.

With the tie, Paysandu has 23 points and remains in the vice-leadership of Serie C, while Remo has 18 points and occupies the 9th position. It’s another round in which the Boogeyman remains well classified and Leão is out of the G8.

In the next round, Paysandu receives Confiança-SE on Saturday (9), at Curuzu, while Remo goes to Fortaleza (CE) to face Atlético-CE, on Sunday (10).

DATASHEET

ROWING: Vinicius; Ricardo Luz, Marlon, Daniel Felipe (Igor) and Leonan; Anderson Uchoa, Jean Patrick (Marciel) and Erick Flores (Albano); Fernandinho (Bruno Alves), Vanilson and Rodrigo Pimpão (Leandro Carvalho)

TECHNICIAN: Gerson Gusmão

PAYSANDU: Thiago Coelho; Leandro Silva (Igor Carvalho), Genilson, Lucas Costa (Bruno Leonardo) and Patrick Brey; Mikael (Robinho), João Vieira and José Aldo; Marlon (Danrley), Marcelo Toscano and Serginho (Wesley)

TECHNICIAN: Márcio Fernandes

REFEREE: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (FIFA-CE)

ASSISTANTS: Nailton Junior Oliveira (CE) and Renan Aguiar Costa (CE)

YELLOW CARDS: Bruno Alves and Marlon (REM) ; Leandro Silva, José Aldo, Bruno Leonardo and Genilson (PSC)

LOCATION: Evandro Almeida stadium (Baenão), Belém (PA)

