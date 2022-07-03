What is KaiOS? Discover the system for cheap cell phones

It’s been a while since it’s been almost impossible to find someone in Brazil who doesn’t have a smartphone, even if it is an older model and already worn, with many years of use. From noble areas to the peripheries, the mobile phones are a constant, but although this is the reality of many Brazilians, the same cannot be said of many other places in the world.

In emerging markets, where the vast majority of the population cannot afford to spend money on smartphones expensive, telecommunications companies need to adapt to continue providing their services. It was out of this need that the KaiOSa system created to run well and offer a good user experience even on cheap cell phones.

What is KaiOS?

KaiOS is nothing more than a operational system developed to work in more modest cell phones. Built using Boot to Gecko, the successor to Firefox OS that emerged from a joint community effort, the OS created by the company Kai OS Technologies runs using a web-based platform, which means that the program itself requires little processing power. The system is so light that the minimum memory requirement is only 256MB, something unthinkable in the case of Android and iOS.

The KaiOS operating system was created to offer a more sophisticated user experience even on modest and non-touch screen devices.Source: KaiOS/Disclosure

Even requiring so little processing power, the operating system aims to allow users to access popular applications such as Whatsapp even on non-touch screen phones, with physical keyboard button controls supported. The final product, the result of a combination of humblest hardwareresults in devices much cheaper than entry-level smartphones, with cell phones costing between R$100 and R$400.

Today, Kai OS Technologies’ operating system has a lot of lightweight apps and adapted for use on the common screen of conventional cell phones. Among the main apps available on KaiOS are Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and even some Google programs such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Search. Companies like Gameloft also publish games on the OS app store, offering entertainment for gamers as well.

Although the main idea is to offer basic cell phones with more sophisticated operating systems aimed at audiences in markets with less resources, KaiOS can also be found in Brazil. The fact that smartphones are popular among Brazilians does not detract from the simpler applianceswhich even today have a strong appeal for a large part of the population of our country.

A darling of Brazilians, the Whatsapp application has already won a version for KaiOS that does not require a touch screenSource: KaiOS/Disclosure

Target Audience

KaiOS was created to meet the demand of emerging markets, but at the end of the day it ends up also meeting the needs of many more people. As they are closer to regular phones, the simpler handsets that run the web-based operating system also are suitable for the elderly as they are much easier to use.

Conventional mobile phones with the OS from Kai OS Technologies can also be a good choice for people with lower income or who just aren’t interested in using many apps on the touch screen. Not to mention they can be a cheap alternative for those who want to have a second device, such as a work cell phone or simply an extra SIM card.