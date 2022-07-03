What is ProtonMail? Meet Gmail’s Secure Rival

ProtonMail is an email service developed by Proton, a technology company focused on the security and privacy of its users. Launched in 2013, e-mail aims to be an alternative for users looking for more privacy when sending and receiving their messages.

For you to know more about ProtonMail, we have brought below its main features and differentials. Get to know Gmail’s rival solution and see if the service is worth it for you, both in the free version and in the paid plans.

How does ProtonMail work?

ProtonMail was created in order to protect user privacy, where not even the company itself can exploit its customers’ data for commercial purposes. Therefore, the service has a end-to-end encryption to maintain the integrity of all incoming and outgoing messages.

According to Proton’s website, the encryption used is much stronger and more powerful than that found on other platforms, meaning that emails cannot be decrypted even by the company itself.

Currently, the service has three different plans, where two of them require the payment of a monthly subscription from the user. O free plan, called Proton Free, offers access to one email address, total storage of up to 1 GB, limit of up to 3 folders or bookmarks, and maximum receipt of up to 150 messages per day.

Mail Plus, the intermediate plan, offers up to 10 e-mail addresses, storage of up to 15 GB, unlimited folders and bookmarks, unlimited messages, priority support and Proton Calendar access, the company’s separate calendar service. All these services can be hired for €3.99 per month (approximately R$22).

Finally, the more robust Proton Unlimited plan offers the use of up to 15 email addresses, 500GB of storage, unlimited messages and bookmarks, priority support and access to Proton Calendar, Proton Drive and Proton VPN. The plan has a monthly fee of €9.99 (about R$55).

Despite the difference between the plans, it is important to note that they all have Proton end-to-end encryption.

What are the features of ProtonMail?

ProtonMail’s features are very similar to other email services such as Gmail and Outlook. On the home page, we have access to the inbox, where it is possible to check received messages and send emails to other people (with copy and with blind copy).

In the options menu, on the left side of the page, users have access to messages that were automatically deleted, sent and directed to spam.

In the same menu, it is also possible to create folders and labels to organize messages, in addition to being able to change the layout and theme of the page to make the service look like the customer.

In addition, as stated above, users who have one of the paid plans of ProtonMail still have access to the features of Proton Calendar, Proton Drive and Proton VPN, which have not been explored and tested in this matter.

What makes ProtonMail different from its competitors?

The main difference between ProtonMail and its competitors is in the focus on user privacy. With end-to-end encryption, the service seeks to target mainly companies looking for extra protection for corporate email and users who do not want to have their data tracked by any platform.

Another highlight is also the use of different email addresses, which can be interesting for establishments with different sectors that need to direct messages and requests to their employees.

If you are interested in the service, you can create a free account at any time