What worked and what didn’t

Born from the abandonment of Sony The spiderman 4directed by Sam Raimi, The spectacular Spider Man (2012) offered the world a reboot supported by many very particular brands in the 2010s. Directed by Marc Webbthen a Hollywood sensation after the success of 500 days with her (2009), the film drank a lot from the modernization of the Teioso myth proposed by the comics ultimate gives Marvel and mixed it with skateboarding, Coldplayteenage angst and the promise of a groundbreaking mystery.

The result was mixed: it was successful at the box office, which guaranteed a sequel just two years later, and the stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone they became one of the couples most loved by young people at the time; on and off the screens. But there was already, in that first film, a strong air of tiredness on the part of the audience with the repetition of an origin story. In addition, what would be the great differential of this new saga — a dive into Peter Parker’s past and the relationship he had with his parents — was far from interesting the public.

10 years after the film’s release, we’ve listed below four things that worked and four things that didn’t go so well in The spectacular Spider man. reminisce with the Omelet: