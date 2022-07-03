WhatsApp Business is about to launch yet another new feature

As per the announcements made by the Whatsapp, it is estimated that one more feature will be released for the Business beta app (2.22.14.11). It will help you manage and track ads, it can even be located in the “Advertise on Facebook” tab.

As it is still in the testing phase, this functionality still has some limitations within the WhatsApp Business beta. And, according to what is known, companies can only consult a list of ads configured for “Click to WhatsApp” in the messaging app. And, if you need to follow up in detail, just open Faceboock.

Once a subject is configured as “Click to WhatsApp”, a “Send Message” button appears. In this way, network users will be able to chat directly, through WhatsApp Business, with the company.

In addition to giving the entrepreneur a way to expose their product, WhatsApp Business makes available numerous data, which include how many contacts are saved, how many conversations there are and even how many have already been answered, including the time it took for a particular customer be answered properly, among many other information.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is still the option to integrate with some social sites, in the redirect button.

Available on WhatsApp Beta

For those who make use of the Beta version of the application, they have access to the new features first hand, that is, before the vast majority of messenger users. However, it is necessary to point out that this version is available so that users can send their feedback to the company.

The management and tracking of ads via WhatsApp is being gradually integrated and, according to the forecasts, it should be available in the coming weeks.

Apparently, the final version of this update already allows entrepreneurs to check more details about their ads without having to open their Facebook.