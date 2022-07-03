Where does the movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling take place? · Rolling Stone

Fictional universe or real world? Discover where the story of Barbie will be set in the film directed by Greta Gerwig

The most famous doll in the world will win a live-action movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Behind-the-scenes footage of the feature is taking over social media and raising the question: where will the story take place? In the real world, in “Barbieland” or both?

According to Screen Rantso far there is little information about Barbie (2023), despite the cast giving a few interviews on the subject. Robbiefor example, said that the film “will give [ao público] something totally different.” But from the images we have so far, it is possible to create some theories.

Barbie can use the same recipe as some previous releases and set the story in a mixture of the fictional universe, known as “Barbieland,” and the real world. the movie of Disney The Doll Who Became People (2000) shows a doll similar to Barbie, who comes to life and tries to survive like a real woman. the long of Greta Gerwig You can follow the same idea.

An old synopsis of the film, released before it went into production, stated that Barbie would show “a doll who lives in ‘Barbieland’ and gets kicked out for not being perfect enough and needs to venture out into the real world.” We do not know if the premise remains the same, but due to some details, it is possible that a part of the original idea remains.

Will Ferrellfor example, is playing the CEO of Mattel, the company that makes the dolls Barbie. Behind-the-scenes photos showed that he is furiously chasing the Barbie it’s the Ken in Robbie and gosling. This could be a scene of him trying to retrieve the dolls that came to life and return them to Barbielâdia.

Therefore, it is unlikely that Gerwig limited only to the fictional world of Barbie, as it is known for portraying women in different ways. A movie only in “Barbielândia” is far from being something “totally different”, since this is the story of most animations that have the doll as the protagonist.

Barbie hits theaters on July 20, 2023.