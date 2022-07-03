Why Bruna Marquezine will become our biggest star – 07/03/2022

Bruna Marquezine is sweet. It was the impression that was left after an interview, which I did just before the pandemic isolated the planet, when she released the drama “I’m going to swim to you”.

The movie was any grade, and the actress’ character didn’t have too much meat on her bones for her to explore further. Still, Bruna seemed curious, interested, and extremely trying to add more layers to her work.

The conversation then went live (you can check it out by clicking here), and I was already thinking about the next column. That’s when I decided to take a look at the readers’ comments following the interview. I would rather not have seen it.

I’ve been working with cinema long enough to understand that the class can get excited about an opinion, an interpretation, a public work. Rarely, however, have I come across such a gratuitous and misplaced display of pure hatred.

The posts, mostly men (protected by the anonymity of the internet), sought to disqualify Bruna’s work. They tried to tie her career and her success to the relationship she had with a football player. It was misogyny on top of ignorance.

I thought about posting an answer, but it would be useless. You trollsyou haters who boast of courage behind the keyboards do not act with reason or with empathy. What drives them is spite, envy and ignorance. Time, I thought, would bring the best answer.

Bruna, in turn, followed her career, oblivious as much as possible to all this negativity. Over the years, she has given interviews in which she confesses that she almost gave in to the weight of judgment because she was a public person, who in a brief clipping of her life had a relationship with another public person.

His answer, however, came with a focus on work. I confess I’m not a fan of the narrative format of a soap opera, I don’t think a story that sails with the audience’s criteria can maintain its creative integrity for months on end. In the conversation with me in March 2020, Bruna Marquezine shared this same tiredness.

Since then, she has tried to act. She cut the ties of exclusivity with Globo, made a series for Netflix and went to exercise her dramatic muscles in a more complicated and extremely competitive market: Hollywood.

Leaving the comfort zone of being a star at home is a brave move. Especially knowing that the routine of an actor in the Yankee cinema capital is to audition, read scripts, try to get roles that are fiercely disputed. Bruna dived into that ocean without fear.

The video where she receives the news that she has been cast in the adaptation of the DC character “Blue Beetle” is genuinely heartwarming. She doesn’t hide her tears and shares her emotion with the world. It’s a cheap!

Those haters, of course, continue on their mediocre crusade to try to disqualify their work. It’s no use. Bruna filmed with Susan Sarandon in a production that will go around the world. As I write these words, the actress is continuing her journey. Of personal effort and own brilliance.

In the last four years, Brazil’s image to the rest of the world has been severely punished. We have lost our shine as a conciliatory nation, a cordial and hospitable country. I just don’t say it’s a losing battle because the art insists on resisting hate.

Anitta has conquered more and more space in the international music market by fighting darkness with grace, by tying music and humor once again to the name of the country. In cinema, Alice Braga, Wagner Moura and Rodrigo Santoro are the most prominent examples of Brazilian-style art consolidating its place in the world.

Bruna Marquezine has a long history as an actress. She started out as a child, was raised at Globo between soap operas and series, but she believed it was time to take on more ambitious flights, confident in her talent – and, believe me, without talent, no one passes the door in the cinema machine.

It took me more than two years to draw a response to the crowd who, probably displeased with their own mirror, spew hatred towards those who fly the highest. Didn’t even have to. Bruna Marquezine is there, with her head held high, building a story that will still make us very proud. It’s a good feeling.

Oh, and she is sweet!