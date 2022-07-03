Will Instagram update be the end for those who like to stalk their crush?

Man is a curious person by nature, don’t you agree? After all, we show this every day, as we are always wanting to know everything that is new and available. And I can refer to important and revolutionary knowledge or irrelevant gossip. The desire to know and discover is part of who we are.

See also: New bug on Instagram: Stories disappear and makes users angry

Of course, that would somehow be reflected on social media, which makes sense. How would we not have the curiosity stoked into a tool that basically serves to keep an eye on each other’s lives and what they post daily?

But even on a social network you are faced with limitations in what you can do. And more specifically, what you might know. A good example of this is being aware of who has visited your profile.

This has always been a feature that people have asked for on other older social networks, like Orkut or MSN, where there were several plugins that could let you know when someone opened your chat window and visited your page. Most, of course, didn’t work, so we ended up letting it slide.

But now there is a new rumor that Instagram already had this feature approved and was just waiting to launch. The rumor ended up gaining even more strength when an alleged screenshot of this resource in use ended up leaking. Follow the image.

What caught everyone’s attention was the line that says that someone there and 73 more people visited the user’s profile. And it was from there that the internet went on a wave of hope and concern.

Some want to know who has entered their profile, but others are worried in knowing that your days of stalker who keep entering other people’s profiles may already have their days numbered.

For the joy of some and the sadness of others, the image is fake! While it seems like a viable feature, since LinkedIn uses something similar, this image in question is not true.

Some professionals analyzed it and realized that the font in the word “visited” is not the same as the word “liked”, making it clear that a tampering was made there. The person was probably just intent on seeing how others would react to news from her.

And so the prank worked very well, since the entire internet ended up dropping and commenting on the subject.

The only ones who didn’t comment were the employees of Instagram itself, who didn’t give any opinion on the case and didn’t officially answer any of people’s questions.