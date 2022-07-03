Windows 11 is installed on just 23% of PCs after 8 months of release, survey reveals

O Windows 11 he was released just over eight months ago for the Microsoft and its share has been growing at a steady pace, as expected, but it is still far from surpassing its predecessor, launched in 2015. according to one survey carried out by the company AdDuplex, Windows 11 reached this month of June the mark of 23.1% of installations on PCs around the world. already the Windows 10with all its versions, sum more than 71% of participation.

Windows 10 21H2 leads the ranking, currently being installed on 38.2% of computers based on the Microsoft platform. The data also shows that the latest versions of Windows 10 (21H2 and 21H1) still pass the 50% mark. Another interesting fact is that Windows 11 grew 3.4% in June compared to the previous month. The expectation is that the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system will grow even more after the arrival of the 22H2 update.

It is important to mention that the survey only considers the user base that uses Windows 10 or 11, leaving aside those who have other versions of the software, in addition to other systems such as Linux, macOS, Chrome OS or more. It should also be noted that many users still have a certain fear of upgrading to Windows 11, despite the process being free. This is for fear of bugs or performance and compatibility issues that may arise after installation. Another point is that some OEM notebooks and computers, sold ready-made, are still marketed with Windows 10. The trend is that all these will come with 11 in the coming months, which should also increase the base of the newest OS. And you, do you already use Windows 11? Tell us in the comments below!

Source link