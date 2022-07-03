With 700 wind farms, NE suffers from silent environmental damage

The large-scale installation of wind farms in the Northeast region has become a matter of concern for researchers in the field, who say that the sector’s progress over the last two decades has occurred without correctly minimizing environmental damage.

The column talked to researchers and read more recent studies, which reveal impacts such as deforestation and reduced movement of dunes and groundwater recharge (groundwater, essential especially in the semi-arid region).

Considered as one of the cleanest produced energies, wind production, which uses the wind, has been gaining strength in the country. According to Abeeólica (Brazilian Wind Energy Association), there are 805 parks, 708 of them in the Northeast. In all, there are 8,211 towers installed in the region alone.

Wind energy was defended by Jair Bolsonaro in recent speeches. He said that he will soon announce a wind energy project in the Northeast that will be equivalent to generating “50 Itaipus”.

Recently, the column showed the social damage that the installation of parks was causing in the interior of the Northeast, with cracked houses and cisterns and roads with deteriorated access.

cumulative damage

The coordinator of Labocart (Laboratory of Geoprocessing and Social Cartography) at UFC (Federal University of Ceará) —which brings together researchers on wind energy throughout the country—, Adryane Gorayeb, warns that, with the installation of these thousands of towers, it is necessary work now with the concept of cumulative impacts.

“Today, it is studied in isolation. It is as if only that project would cause damage, but we are not talking about one project, but about several projects built at different times and distances”, he says.

In 2019, some of these studies were published in the book “Socio-environmental impacts of the implementation of wind energy parks in Brazil”, which pointed to many problems.

According to Gorayeb, the studies made clear the impacts, which begin before the work, when there is deforestation, in many cases, for the construction of roads for heavy trucks to pass through. “Often they were closed environments, which had no access,” he explains.

If road construction comes from paving or asphalt, the impact affects the ecosystem. “Sunrays on asphalt accumulate much more heat than an exposed soil with clay and sand”, he says.

Another factor that has already been clarified by the research is that these works caused the soil to become impermeable, which jeopardizes the replenishment of aquifers. Especially in dry areas, these water tables are essential to guarantee water to the population.

“In this process, the water is lowered, getting deeper and deeper. In practice, people who live around it have to dig deeper wells.

Northeast now accounts for over 80% of Brazil’s wind energy production Image: Marilia Barros

Problems in dunes and water in Camocim

Researcher Raquel Morais, from UFC, analyzed the quality of groundwater in Camocim, in the extreme west of the coast of Ceará.

On site, the wind farm occupied an area of ​​1,040 hectares (equivalent to 10.4 km²), and 5% of this land was waterproofed.

In the study, she drilled 15 wells, which were then closed and exposed to soil changes similar to those caused by the developments. The result was that the wells had less water pressure and flow.

“The interference is very relevant and also influenced the recharge of the lagoons between the dunes, many of which were permanent before the park was installed”, he says.

She mentions that, after the implementation of the enterprise, these water volumes dried up, compromising fishing.

Towers near the Xavier community, in Camocim (CE) Image: Gloria Duran/Personal archive

Another study in the same area was carried out by geographer Gloria Duran, a specialist in remote sensing (science that studies images captured at a distance). She used old and recent images of satellite to compare the impacts of the Camocim dunes.

“There were displacements of up to 100 meters every two years in these dunes, and after it was built there was a reduction and it does not exceed 60 meters in some places. The construction of the parks became a kind of barrier over the dune field”, he explains.

She mentions that, at the time, the impact could be measured beforehand because the Aracati and Camocim parks were the first constructions in the region. “It was done very quickly,” she adds.

Road that crosses the Ferreira lagoon, in Camocim (CE) Image: Gloria Duran/Personal archive

Professor and researcher at UERN (University of the State of Rio Grande do Norte), Rodrigo Guimarães, has also studied the subject for years and reinforces that the installation of foundations changes the natural dynamics of the dunes due to the landfills and support structures for the towers.

“In addition, the use of groundwater in large quantities, reducing the [de água] ecosystems, such as coastal lagoons and mangroves”, he says.

Regarding the movement of the dunes, Guimarães explains that most of them migrate naturally and return to the sea through the estuaries. [área alagada de encontro com o mar] of rivers. “With the works, the dunes are excavated. They inject a lot of concrete at the base to install the towers, and the dunes are being fixed”, he adds.

This requires long-term monitoring. When you talk about the environmental impact of a park it’s one thing. But over more than 10 years of implementation, today there are many, there are different impacts; and the numbers increase very quickly, we can’t even keep up.

Rodrigo Guimaraes, UERN

Rio Grande do Norte is the state with the most parks in the country Image: Daniel Herrera/RN Government

Birds also affected

Biologist Paula Tavares, who holds a master’s degree in geography from UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul), also researched the impact on birds with the towers and mentions that there is damage found. “The main ones are collisions, scare away and the barrier effect,” she says.

She argues that the environmental licensing must analyze the place where the park will be built to know the impact. When already erected, there are also ways to reduce impacts, such as the black-painted blade on the turbine – which manages to reduce the accidental death of birds by up to 70%.

“Another very interesting technology is the installation of radars that detect the approach of flocks of birds and with this information the machines can be stopped, avoiding collisions”, he says.

Entity says it acts to prevent damage

According to Abeeólica, the parks built in Brazil respect environmental legislation and are always built in an attempt to reduce environmental impacts in order to “live together in a way that is compatible with the preservation of the territory’s main environmental resources”.

On the issue of deforestation, the entity says that the installation of parks results in “low rates of vegetation suppression for the implementation of the enterprise, without suppression of large polygons and, therefore, with reduced impacts”.

Ventos de São Clemente Wind Complex is located in the Pernambuco municipalities of Caetés, Capoeiras, Pedra and Venturosa Image: Disclosure

According to the entity, the projects are distributed “in order to coexist with a preserved environment in terms of water infiltration characteristics, with the exception of cases of use of asphalt paving on associated roads”.

It also says that, whenever possible, the projects seek to use side roads that already exist in the territory. “These accesses are revitalized with drainage systems and sediment containment, as well as with recovery and erosion control, which remain as a legacy for the territory”, he says.

When there is a need to install new accesses, it ensures that the roads are designed “without the use of asphalt paving and considering the best engineering practices”, with a drainage system.

Regarding the damage to the dunes, Abeeolica explained that, at the beginning of activities more than 15 years ago, “some parks were installed in dunes, with the respective environmental compensations”.

“Today this is already quite uncommon, as parks tend to be located in areas outside the coast”, he says.

Regarding the impact caused by wind turbines to birds, the entity ensures that, before a wind farm is built, there are a series of previous technical steps to adapt and comply with environmental legislation.

“One of these steps includes, exactly, the study of the migratory routes of birds. The license is only granted when there is evidence that the risks for the impact of birds are low and that they can be compensated by mitigating measures defined by environmental agencies”, he says, citing that when “reduced impact arrives, there are mitigating measures”.