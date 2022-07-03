With an alternative team, Flamengo beats Santos in Vila Belmiro and climbs the Brasileirão table

Flamengo took to the field with an alternative formation, but still left Vila Belmiro with three more points in the Brasileirão. With goals from Pedro and Gabigol, the team from Rio de Janeiro beat Santos 2-1, this Saturday, for the 15th round of the competition. Vinícius Zanocelo scored the home team’s goal.

IN THE TABLE

With the result, Flamengo reaches 21 points and climbs positions in the Brazilian Championship table. Rubro-Negro overtook Santos himself and will sleep in seventh place. Peixe, in turn, is in eighth, with 19 points.

SCHEDULE

​

Both teams turn their attention to the continental tournaments. On Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, Flamengo faces Tolima, at Maracanã, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. At the same time, in Vila Belmiro, Santos hosts Deportivo Táchira, for the South American Round of 16.

FLAMENGO STARTS BETTER AND OPENS THE SCORE

After a tight start and with no clear chances to score, Flamengo’s game turned around when it started to explore more the right side of the attack. In the 17th minute, Marinho launched Everton Ribeiro on the back line, and the midfielder crossed for Pedro to open the scoring with a beautiful volley. Then, at 24′, the forward received a good cross from Matheuzinho, but he wasted it in the small area. In the 30′, after another red-black move from the right, the Santos defense took it away badly and Victor Hugo, without marking, finished wide.

SANTOS EVEN WITH SANTOS FAIL

In a first half with little inspiration in the attack, Santos took danger just after the 38th minute mark. After quick transitions, Lucas Braga finished twice on the left side, but stopped in two good saves by Santos. In the second half, however, the Flamengo goalkeeper was not so lucky and contributed to the Santos draw. At 20′, Vinícuis Zanocelo took a strong free-kick, the goalkeeper accepted and the hosts evened the score.

Flamengo beat Santos in Vila (Photos: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo)

GABIGOL ENTERS, CAUSES CONFUSION AND RESOLVES



Even starting the game on the bench, Gabigol was the protagonist of the night at Vila Belmiro. Hostile by the home crowd, the striker took the field after the Santos draw, caused a general confusion, received a yellow card and put Flamengo ahead of the scoreboard. All this in a span of five minutes. The goal, which sealed the victory, came after João Paulo’s rebound in Pedro’s submission.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 1 x 2 FLAMENGO – 15th round of the Brasileirão

Stadium: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date and time: July 2, 2022, at 7 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Video referee: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

goals: Pedro, 17’/1ºT (0-1); Vinícius Zanocelo, 20’/2ºT (1-1); Gabigol, 27’/2nd (1-2).

Yellow cards: Felipe Jonatan, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Ângelo (SAN) / Thiago Maia and Gabigol (FLA)

red cards: –

SANTOS (Coach: Fabián Bustos)

John Paul; Auro (Rwan, 13’/2nd), Velázquez, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires, 31’/2nd); Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo (Carlos Sanchéz, 31’/2nd) and Ângelo (Bruno Oliveira, 13’/2nd); Léo Baptistão (Ricardo Goulart, 26’/2ºT), Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo (Diego, 22’/2ºT), Vitinho (Lázaro, 14’/2ºT), Everton Ribeiro (Arrascaeta, 22’/2ºT) and Marinho (Gabigol, 22’/2ºT); Pedro (David Luiz, 45’/2nd).