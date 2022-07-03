Xiaomi 12S Ultra will have a camera with a 1-inch sensor from Sony – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be the next cell phone with an advanced technical sheet from the Chinese brand. But, in addition to the good performance, the smartphone will hit stores with a 1-inch photo sensor from the Sony. The details were anticipated by the manufacturer itself in a post on the Chinese social network. weibo.

The most advanced model of the Xiaomi 12 line will have a camera with a large sensor (Image: Reproduction)

The sensor in question is the Sony IMX989. The component measures 1 inch, larger than the camera of the Mi 11 Ultra, which is 1/1.12 inch, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is 1/1.65 inch. The launch will still be in the line of the Sharp Aquos R6 and Xperia Pro-I parts, which bring components with the same measure.

In case you are not aware, the size of the sensor is a key element to ensure more quality photos. In addition, the benefit is also extended to night photos, as the camera is able to capture more light.

Xiaomi’s mobile, on the other hand, will have an advantage over competitors with the same proposal. As reported by Android Authority, CEO Lei Jun stated that the sensor would not be cut, as with Sony’s smartphone. The piece was created by the two companies together after an investment of US$ 15 million.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra sensor will have 1 inch (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

The company still tends to guarantee another gimmick to the cell phone: the partnership with Leica. After the deal with Huawei, the photography company approached Xiaomi to bring its technology to smartphones. The 12S Ultra will still have Summicron lenses.

The other details of the cameras and the launch have not yet been revealed. But it is already known that Xiaomi will present the phone on July 4th in China. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is also expected to have an advanced technical sheet, just like previous generations that carried the Ultra seal.

With information: Android Authority and The Verge