YouTube will disable option that hides subscriber counts

From the 29th of July, the YouTube will eliminate the option to hide subscriber count in channels. The new measure will be carried out as a way in reduce spam accounts on the streaming platformas many criminals create fake profiles with real account names and hide the subscriber count to deceive users and apply scams.

YouTube’s goal is to eliminate some problems that created freedoms for malicious individuals create fake accounts. Therefore, the update will also no longer allow you to use some special characters in channel names, which are commonly used to replace letters when creating a fake account — to impersonate a large, established channel, for example.

According to website information TechCrunchYouTube recognizes that some creators prefer not to reveal the number of subscribers to the channel, but the company believes that the measure is necessary to reduce scammers on the platform.

Starting July 29, all channels will display subscriber counts.Source: YouTube

Fewer fake channels

For example, a malicious individual can create a fake channel with the name TecMundo, remove subscriber counts and trick viewers of the official channel into sending fraudulent links, malware or even promoting products. Thus, YouTube’s new measure aims to reduce similar cases.

The company also revealed that it will release a setting to creators to increase the rigor in comment moderation. The novelty will filter comments and eliminate spam, abuse, among other types of messages, more aggressively than the default option.