Zendaya, a premeditated success | Profiles Series

You may not recognize the name at first, but you will definitely identify the image. Zendaya is first and foremost a premeditated phenomenon. And in the best kind of connotation there is: the actress is an example of career planning and posture for what is expected of public figures these days.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman was born in Oakland, California (USA) on September 1, 1996. But since debuting as a child actress on Disney Channel in 2009, she goes by a single name, no extras: Zendaya. And, no, the pronunciation is not ZendTHEgo, but ZendANDgo. “It’s a half real name, half made up”, she usually introduces whenever she is asked about the pronunciation and origin of the name.





Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP

It is derived from the name tent, which means “thank you” in Shona, a language native to the Shona people of Zimbabwe. From it, the parents added the term Zenplus the word day (day in English, pronounced with an E sound) and, voila ― guaranteed the youngest of six children a stage name as memorable as Madonna and Prince.

On the Disney Channel, the actress starred in the series In the rhythm, opposite Bella Thorne, playing the fun and intelligent Rocky Blue. She had the opportunity to showcase all of her talents, acting, dancing and singing. She made a few films at the company and later starred in the series KC agentstarring a black family of secret agents.

But it wasn’t Disney that guaranteed Zendaya the title of Youngest person to receive the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. In fact, this path is long, organized and the result of the assertive vision of one of the most influential actresses in the entertainment industry today.

Zendaya: a fashion icon

“Something that helped me create a path of my own, which was beyond Disney Channel, was fashion”, says Zendaya in an interview in 2021. And it worked! In the same year, the actress received the Fashion Icon Award, from the CFDA, becoming the youngest recipient of the honor in history. And, perhaps just as impactful, joining the same list of award winners as Naomi Campbell (2018), Beyoncé (2016) and Rihanna (2014).

Before that, in 2019, she launched her first fashion collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger titled Tommy X Zendaya. Currently, she is the face of Lancome, Bulgari and Valentino brands. Chic, huh?

The strategy to get rid of the Disney girl image, then, was to appear at events with such incredible looks that no one could avoid noticing her. “Yeah, I went to events I didn’t have to be. Just so I can be seen, you know?” he laughs. Oscars, MET Galas… Say any big celebrity gathering, Zendaya was probably there.

“Fashion has become my thing. I dressed very well at events I didn’t need to be. And then my insight was, ‘Now I need to prove that I should be here, that I deserve to be here!’ And that’s where the fun begins.”

The funniest thing is that she is actually a very shy and introverted person. So she’d go to parties, be photographed in breathtaking style, and then look for the first loophole to get back home. Staying with family, watching documentaries true crime and play video game with assistant and friend Darnell Appling are some of the actress’ favorite pastimes.

On the other hand, Zendaya never let introversion stop her from managing her career. She learned to have small talk with potential project partners (the trick, she says, is to master the art of asking questions and letting others do the talking) and determined which spaces she wanted to occupy.

How to make conscious choices with Zendaya





Photo: Disclosure

When she was two, Zendaya’s grandparents took her to have her aura colors read. “Apparently,” she says in an interview with Vogue in 2019, “my aura is mostly purple, which signals that you are a creative person. And it also had a little bit of green, which represents practical things. Business.”

Whether aura reading really works is another discussion. But it is true that Zendaya is a practical person and very focused when it comes to career choices.

After signing a few bad contracts as a child—she won’t say which ones, but one of them definitely involved her brief music career at Disney—she became an expert at analyzing documents. Even though she hated to read, she asked lawyers to recommend books that would ensure her full understanding of the legalese of the entertainment industry. From then on, the actress’ main tip for young artists is: “Read and study these contracts well!”

Also, Zendaya needed to find a way to prove that she was much more than a “Disney-level” actress, truly capable of playing complex, human characters. “It’s about being a little more realistic and understanding why these opinions exist,” she thought. “Of course they think I can’t, I haven’t proven otherwise!”

From then on, she decided to accept small roles and advance slowly, in her own time, without aiming for the big spotlight right away. “I’d rather be a supporting role in an amazing movie than a lead in a bad movie.”

In that logic, she starred in the trilogy Spider man as MJ, the love interest of Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland, Zendaya’s current boyfriend). She is also a character in the Dune trilogy, with the second film set to premiere in 2023. “I’m just going on my own time. Starting small and building, building, building… And as long as I’m taking that big step, it will be realistic.”





Photo: Gettyimages

She owes part of the support to being able to put her happiness above the pressures of the industry, especially her parents. Mom Claire Stoermer and Dad Kazembe Ajamu Coleman were teachers in Oakland, and Dad quit his job to accompany his daughter on her adventure as a child actress in Los Angeles. When the stress was too much, it was her parents who tried to calm her down and ensure that, if she wished, they would return home and resume “normal life”.

So much effort has paid off with the series euphoria, from HBO Max. Starring Zendaya (as Rue) and other actors, the teen drama created and mostly directed by Sam Levinson addresses, through the character Rue, the various facets of drug addiction.

Delivering raw and sensitive acting, Zendaya won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020. She was 24 years old and was the youngest recipient of the honor in Emmy history.

The emotion of receiving the award was even greater due to the affection that Zendaya has for the character. For the first time, she says, she needed to access deep feelings to play Rue with respect and dignity. But it was less difficult than she imagined: she says that Rue soon manifested during scenes and that, in fact, she felt she didn’t even need to act. She just felt deeply what was already real.

Using influence to open doors





Photo: Disclosure

Recognition is far from Zendaya’s only career goal. Extremely engaged, she wants to be a platform to ensure more and more opportunities for other black artists.

For this, she not only discusses and defends openly about social causes – such as the active monitoring of the Black Lives Matter movement –, but has also participated in the production of many projects in which she is involved. An example is the Disney Channel series itself, KC agent (2015 – 2018), which Zendaya participated in creating and producing. “It was the first time I realized I could have a little more power and demand things that I wanted,” he explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

One of the demands was that the series feature a black family, just like the series Raven’s Visions (Disney, 2003 – 2007). She also participated in the production of the film Malcolm & Marie and from the series euphoria.





Photo: Disclosure / Mattel

Zendaya is so relevant that she even became a Barbie doll in 2015. Mattel, the doll company, was inspired by the look the actress wore at the 2015 Oscars, with a white satin dress and dreadlocks. At the time, she was 18 years old and was the victim of a racist comment by commentator Giuliana Rancic. Rancic said at the time that Zendaya’s hair must “reek of marijuana”.

“There is already enough criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curvature of their hair,” Zendaya replied in an Instagram post. The direct response to the attack suffered by her was a rarity, as the actress generally prefers to ignore the hate speeches against her.

So, the public went wild when Mattel transformed Zendaya into a black Barbie doll, with a white dress and beautiful hair with long dreadlocks. “Thank you, Barbie, for the honor and for allowing me to be a part of our diversification and expansion of the definition of beauty.”

She is definitely an active and influential voice in the industry, inspiring the current generation of artists to persist in their dreams, as well as demanding from the bosses more opportunities for minorities (who, in fact, are the majority of the audience).





Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Zendaya doesn’t know if she will follow her acting career forever. As a practical and down-to-earth person, she wants to leave room to advance little by little and, if she feels like it, be able to take other paths. Always in search of happiness and well being.









