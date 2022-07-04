10 Actors Who’ve Shined at DC and Marvel

In recent years, DC and Marvel have dominated the big screen with superhero movies. This Thursday (7), the hegemony continues with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. The new plot will mark Christian Bale’s debut in the Avengers cinematic universe. After playing Batman for seven years, the actor jumped the fence to play Chris Hemsworth’s antagonist in the plot.

With the debut of Thor 4, Christian Bale joins an exclusive list. In the film industry, the number of people who have had the chance to play different characters in the world of superheroes is small. So, as a warm-up for Love and Thunder, the Tangerine decided to list ten actors who shone at DC and Marvel.

Michael Keaton (Batman/Vulture)

Michael Keaton in Batman (1989) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Disclosure/Warner Bros./Marvel Studios

Before the popularization of superheroes in theaters, Michael Keaton was a forerunner at DC. In 1989, the actor received the opportunity to play the vigilante of Gotham City. More than three decades later, he is still remembered for his portrayal of Batman.

After staying away from the plots of heroes, the actor returned to the fantastic world in 2017. But this time, he joined the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Keaton played Tom Holland’s first enemy as Peter Parker: the Vulture.

Tom Hardy (Bane/Venom)

Tom Hardy played Bane and Venom on the big screen Disclosure/Warner Bros./Sony Pictures

Despite exploring the same genre (of superheroes), DC and Marvel have several differences in their narratives. In Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Tom Hardy played the villain Bane. The actor’s intensity in this universe does not match his performance as Venom.

While the anti-hero could present a similar intimidation as Bane, Eddie Brock (Hardy) surfs between comedy and drama in Venom (2018), which doesn’t work out. However, by embracing humor in the sequel Time of Carnage (2021), the actor was able to prove his worth within Marvel.

Michelle Pfeiffer (Catwoman/Wasp)

Michelle Pfeiffer played Catwoman and Wasp in DC and Marvel, respectively. Disclosure/Warner Bros./Marvel Studios

In the 1990s, Batman movies were known for their humorous touches. In the midst of the criticism, Michelle Pfeiffer gave an acting class. She managed to capture the main characteristics of the anti-heroine in the comics, such as the ability to make the audience empathize with her criminal activities in Batman: Returns (1992).

In the Avengers cinematic universe, Michelle still hasn’t had much time to shine. The actress appeared in the final moments of Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). However, the actress’ brief return to the world of heroes helped bring credibility and a touch of nostalgia to the Marvel movie.

Willem Dafoe (Vulko/Green Goblin)

Willem Dafoe in Aquaman (2018) and Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021) Disclosure/Warner Bros./Marvel Studios

Unlike the actors mentioned above, Willem Dafoe started at Marvel before joining DC. In Spider-Man (2002), he was responsible for playing Tobey Maguire’s first and biggest enemy on the big screen. Years later, the Norman Osborn interpreter received the chance to reprise the role in the Tom Holland universe.

Dafoe is the classic actor who can deliver a solid performance with any studio or script. In Aquaman (2018), his character trained the hero played by Jason Momoa, in addition to working as an advisor in Atlantis.

Christian Bale (Batman/Gorr)

Christian Bale as Batman and Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods Disclosure/Warner Bros./Marvel Studios

For seven years, Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan rewrote Batman’s history in theaters. In a darker tone and faithful to the comics, the film trilogy featured an impactful performance by the actor as Bruce Wayne.

Now, in 2022, Bale will get a chance to play DC’s rival and in a villainous role. In the plot, he will play Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. The antagonist will not stop until he extinguishes all of Marvel’s divine entities. Good luck, Thor (Hemsworth)!

Ryan Reynolds (Green Lantern/Deadpool)

Unlike DC, Ryan Reynolds was successful at Marvel Disclosure/Warner Bros./Twentieth Century Studios

Okay, the actor didn’t shine at DC. Green Lantern (2011) ranks among the biggest superhero disappointments in history. In addition to telling a non-intriguing story about the hero, the studio didn’t take advantage of Ryan Reynolds’ best quality: humor.

However, Marvel uses and extrapolates Reynolds’ comedic side in Deadpool. In the role of the Talkative Bullseye, the actor found the perfect role for his career. While talking directly to the audience, the anti-hero curses, jokes and beats a lot.

JK Simmons (Commissioner Gordon/JJ Jameson)

DC didn’t know how to use JK Simmons’ charisma in Justice League Disclosure/Warner Bros./Columbia Pictures

Like Dafoe, JK Simmons did the opposite of the actors on the list. During Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, the actor played the iconic JJ Jameson. While driving Peter Parker crazy, the character caused a lot of laughs with the avaricious soul.

After making history at Marvel, Simmons was slow to return to the world of heroes. In Justice League (2017), he played Commissioner Gordon. But, like the movie, his role is anything but memorable.

Jared Leto (Joker/Morbius)

Jared Leto Seems Unlucky With Superhero Movies Disclosure/Warner Bros./Sony Pictures

Suicide Squad (2016) will not be remembered for the quality of the film, but for the lost chance of DC. The studio did not take advantage of the quality cast to deliver an intriguing narrative. In short screen time, Jared Leto was unable to improve the story in the role of the Joker.

At Marvel, the actor also did not receive the best of opportunities. In Sony’s cinematic universe of heroes, the Oscar winner plays the vampire Morbius. Despite the negative reviews, the film yielded quality memes. That’s what matters, right?

Halle Berry (Catwoman/Storm)

Halle Berry as Catwoman in DC and Storm in Marvel Disclosure/Warner Bros./Twentieth Century Studios

After making history as the first black woman to win the Oscar for best actress for her performance in The Last Supper (2001), Halle Berry starred in a box office disaster: the solo film Catwoman (2003). And, despite the star’s prominence, the plot failed to hit the audience.

But before that, Halle had already joined Marvel. The actress lived through the memorable Storm during the X-Men movies. And even after jumping the fence for DC, she returned to the mutant universe. No bad time with Berry!

Ben Affleck (Batman/Daredevil)

Ben Affleck in Superman vs. Batman: Dawn of Justice and Daredevil – The Man Without Fear Disclosure/Warner Bros./Twentieth Century Studios

Do you remember Daredevil – The Man Without Fear (2003)? So it is! Before Netflix produced the story about Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) on streaming, Marvel released a solo movie of the visually impaired hero. But, unlike Spider-Man and X-Men, the plot starring Ben Affleck didn’t hit home with superhero fans.

After Bale hung up Batman’s cape, Affleck took on the mantle of the Dark Knight. However, the seasoned actor did not have the same success as his predecessor. He played Gotham’s vigilante in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and both versions of Justice League.