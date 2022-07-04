10 girl names inspired by romantic comedy characters

How about getting inspired by romantic comedy darlings of the public to choose the name of the girl who is on the way? Among the most common nomenclatures in Brazil and others less obvious, but also beautiful, we have gathered here 10 options full of personality. The suggestions bring great hits from the 1990s-2000s and also streaming premieres today.

Check it out below 10 girl name ideas based on romantic comedy characters.

Anna

Classic main character name A place called Notting Hill (1999), starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, Anna is a derivation of the name with only one “n” and means “full of grace”, “blessed”. In biblical tradition, she is the mother of Mary and grandmother of Jesus. A way of sticking to tradition, but with a touch of modernity.

Lina

protagonist of Love & Gelato (2022), a Netflix movie inspired by the book of the same name, Lina is an intelligent and determined girl, who sets out on a journey in search of maturity. She has a name full of character of Arab origin (among other possibilities), which refers to “smooth” and “full of softness”.

she

Present in films like the darling Legally Blonde (2001) and the most recent The Kissing Tent (2018), Elle is an original and uncommon option among Brazilians. In French, it literally means “she”, and can have Hebrew or Greek origin symbolizing “sunshine”. Quite a choice for the little one to come, isn’t it?

Violet

Violet from the movie Happiness for a Thread (2018), can also be a beautiful inspiration to future dads and moms in its Portuguese version. Name of a beautiful flower, it is linked to delicacy and still carries personality, as it is not so usual around here.

Katherine

Protagonist played by Jennifer Aniston in Fake wife (2011), Katherine – or Catarina, in its version in our language – derives from “katharos”, which means “pure” or “caste”. She even appears in scaled-down versions, as Karine, Carina, Karen and Kate.

Bianca

In 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, Bianca encourages her older sister Kat to date so she too can live out her teenage romance. The name, which means “alva” and “candida”, previously appeared in The Tamed Shrew and othelloby Shakespeare, and will surely be a graceful choice for the baby.

Hannah

Palindrome, that is, a word that can be read the same way backwards, Hannah is the name of the protagonist of The bride’s best friend (2008), a film that always draws sighs. The suggestion brings the idea of ​​“graça” and “graciosa”, and is a version of the Portuguese “Ana”.

Lara

Based on the book of the same name, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) tells the love adventures of Lara Jean, a high school girl with a habit of writing letters. The name, whose origin is uncertain, is cited in Greek Mythology as a nymph and can mean “to speak” or “to talk”. It is also an alternative full of personality to the name Laura.

sophie

From the romantic Letters to Juliet (2010), Sophie, a sweet and kind journalist played by Amanda Seyfried, has become very popular in Brazil. Version of “Sofia”, refers to “wisdom”, “wise”, and promises to be a sure choice for the little girl on the way.

Sarah

Another classic among romantic comedies, Simply love (2003) brings a series of protagonists. Among them, Sarah, played by Laura Linney. The name – which among Brazilians appears more like “Sara” – means “princess” and “daughter of the king”.

